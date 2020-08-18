FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
EURUSD Tried to Break Out Today, Watching for Confirmation or False Breakout

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The EURUSD is ranging between 1.1695 and 1.1917 since late July. Today it tried to break out, reaching an intraday high of 1.1966. After reaching that intraday day high—and the highest level since mid-2018—the price pulled back to the breakout point.  It currently sits near 1.1927.

EURUSD attempting to breakout of trading range
EURUSD 4-Hour

I don't trade breakouts from loose ranges like this. I prefer to see how the price reacts upon attempting a breakout. If the price runs hard to the upside—which we haven't seen yet—then that helps confirm the breakout and indicate that the next wave of the trend is underway. I then enter when the price pulls back, possibly to the breakout point, or if the price consolidates and then breaks the consolidation to the upside.

As of yet, there has not been a convincing breakout in the EURUSD. If the price falls back below 1.1880, this was likely a false breakout attempt and the price could slide lower. I'd be eyeing the 1.1720 level as an initial target. 

If the price consolidates around this 1.1920 area, then I would consider taking a trade in whatever the breakout direction is. If it breaks higher, a stop loss can be placed below the consolidation for a small-stop loss trade. And if the price breaks lower out of the consolidation, then it was likely a false breakout of the big range in the first place and there is plenty of room to the downside. 

Longer-Term View

This range in the EURUSD comes at a long-term inflection point for the pair. This daily chart, extending back to 2008, shows that the price is right near a long-term descending trendline. 

EURUSD at long-term descending trendline Aug 18 2020

If the price starts moving lower from here, that indicates another major downtrend could be forthcoming. Dowtrends have typically lasted 8 months or more. On the flip side, if the price can break higher from this range, that is one more piece of evidence that the long-term trend has shifted to the upside in the EURUSD.

While the EURUSD is the most popular currency pair in the world, when it comes to swing trading I monitor a lot of pairs. This is because it doesn't take very long to flip through 20 or 30 charts looking for specific patterns each day. If you want to start looking through more pairs, this video discusses which ones to start adding to your list.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT @corymitc

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

