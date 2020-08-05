FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
Forex Trading Tips

EURUSD Strength Continues Near Key Long-Term Level

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The EURUSD continues to strengthen. Today it is retesting the two-year high near 1.19 which it hit yesterday. 

The weekly chart shows the descending trendline, extending back to the 2008 high, being challenged.

The descending regression channel from the same point shows the price could move up to 1.22 and still be within the "best fit" channel area that covers more than a decade of price action. 

EURUSD weekly chart with descending trendline and regression channel Aug. 5 2020

Trading the EURUSD

Currently, we have long green candles on the weekly, so there are no trades there based on strategies I use. I will be watching for a pullback and consolidation like we had in June and early July. If this is followed by an upside breakout of the consolidation that could provide a trade trigger for a long (like the week of July 13). 

Alternatively, if the price stalls out between the descending trendline and the top of the regression channel, watch for a breakout in either direction. A wide-ranging and choppy pattern is typical of a top, which could indicate the EURUSD could be in for a large retreat. 

Dropping down to the daily chart, we saw a brief pullback and consolidation between July 31 and Aug. 4. We then had the upside breakout today. If not in, await another entry opportunity on a consolidation breakout.

EURUSD daily chart consolidating above descending trendline Aug. 5 2020

Alternatively, if the price gets choppy here between 1.17 and 1.19, and can't penetrate through 1.19 convincingly, the price could slide back to test 1.17. Given the strong uptrend, I would still give the uptrend the benefit of the doubt. Watch for a retest of the 1.17, or even a false breakout to the downside. Then, if the price starts moving back up that is a potential long trade with a short-term price target just below 1.19 and a longer-term target near 1.21.

Watching the price action is important around these key levels, as these levels provide some of the best trading opportunities. Here's a video on how to spot trends and reversals in realtime.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments

Forex Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trade Trigger Examples and Why You Should Use Them

A trade trigger is a precise event that tells you to get into or out of a trade, right now. It helps avoid getting in or out too early, too late, skipping trades, or taking trades you shouldn't.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Forex Leverage Explained, and How Much to Use

Leverage is a double-edged sword. It can magnify your returns immensely, as well as your losses. Here's how to find the balance.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

Owl

USDCHF Enters Support Area of Range Going Back to Mid-2015

The USDCHF is testing the lows of a multi-year range. Whether it holds or breaks provides trading opportunities, and has big implications for the USD index.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

US Dollar Index Selloff Accelerates Near Pivotal Level

EURUSD tests multi-year declining trendline, and USD index plunges to multi-year support area.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

GBPUSD Testing June High, Big Trade Opportunities Present

GBPUSD is testing the June high. Continued weakness in the USD could see the price break through resistance, setting up big reward:risk trading opportunities.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

CADJPY Trying to Break 5-Week Range

CADJPY is testing the top of a range. It's consolidating on the hourly chart; watch for a breakout of that consolidation as it could indicate whether the range breaks or holds.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

GBPUSD At Top of Triangle, Room to Move Either Way

GBPUSD is testing to the top of a triangle pattern. Watch for a breakout in either direction.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURCAD's Been Choppy and Enters Resistance Area

EURCAD has been bouncing around providing lots of trading opportunities near key levels. It is re-testing one of those levels now.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How to Use Regression Channels to Aid in Trade Selection and Analysis

Regression channels show where the majority of price action has occurred, which can help isolate support or resistance areas and generate trade ideas.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT

How to Find High Reward Trades Based on Price Structures (Entry, Stop Loss, Profit Target)

Setting profits targets based on price structures is a way to extract profit on trades based on what the market is telling us, instead of what we hope it will do.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

denika_r