EURUSD Starting to Roll Over to Downside

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The EURUSD had a strong run higher from mid-May till Mid-June, yet over the last couple of days it is starting to show signs of weakness. 

A large head and shoulders pattern has formed between June 4 and June 18. A common approach is to enter on a break below the pattern and then use a profit target that is equal to the size of the pattern. In this case, the height of the pattern is about 200 pips, subtracted from the breakout point gives an estimated target of 1.10. A stop loss is placed above a prior swing high.

This may be acceptable for some, but there are other ways to trade this. A short-term downtrend has begun. Pullbacks to the descending trendline can act as sell signals (watch for a consolidation and then a break to the downside near the trendline). Or, if the price continues lower, there is often a re-test of the old pattern. In this case the price runs lower for a bit, but then comes back to near the 1.12 area, chops around, and then heads lower again (potentially). This will provide another shorting opportunity, if it occurs. Once again, a pullback, consolidation, and then a break lower provides a trade trigger.

These two scenarios I am watching for are shown on the chart below. It is possible that neither of these scenarios occurs. In that case, I don't trade until the price makes a move that matches the price movements I am allowed to trade based on my trading plan.

EURUSD forming head and shoulders pattern after strong rise June 18 2020

The profit target for these trades depends on the timeframe being traded and your objectives. A day trader may drop down to a 5 or 15-minute chart and just capture 20 or 30 pips on a move, using the larger pattern for guidance on some entry areas. 

A swing trader may look for 50 pips, 100 pips, or 200 pips as mentioned above. Some longer-term swing traders may look for more, expecting much of this up move to be erased, and placing a target at 1.09 to 1.0850.

The Upside Scenario

While it looks like the tide has shifted back to the downside, if we see weak movement lower, or the price starts to build some higher swing lows and higher swing highs again, that draws this pattern into question. See the price action video, which can also aid in finding trade triggers. 

Always be on the lookout for False Breakouts. They provide trading opportunities too.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

