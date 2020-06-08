EURUSD Short-Term Channel with Recent Choppiness

The EURUSD is near the bottom of a rising short-term channel that extends back to May 25. This follows a pullback and some choppy sideways movement over the last couple of days.

The EURUSD moved into the trendline area in early trading on Monday and has since bounced off of it.

The pattern indicates over the next few days we could see a move back to the upside into the 1.1350 to 1.1385 (near prior swing high) region.

The recent trading has been choppy though, so the short-term range also presents opportunities. Buying near the bottom of the range may present short-term upswing possibilities, and a high reward:risk opportunity if the price does eventually make the ascent back to 1.1350 or above.

Shorting near the top of the range presents short-term trades to the downside, but also provides a favorable entry if the upward channel fails and the price breaks lower below the channel and short-term range.

EURUSD 1-Hour (Vertical colored sections mark when certain markets are open) TradingView

Unless day trading the short-term intraday swings on the 1- or 5-minute chart, I am waiting for the bigger trade levels to come into play again. These levels are marked by the dotted channel lines and the solid rising channel lines.

This is why I opt to swing trade multiple pairs. That way, I can trade patterns I like and find the pairs exhibiting them, instead of only trading a few pairs and waiting for reliable patterns to develop in them.

Knowing where your edge is is key to trading success. Anyone can catch a winner every now again; it is knowing when to not trade that differentiates the long-term winners from the losers.

Managing risk and using a stop loss is a key element in trading success. No one lasts long in forex by letting their losses mount. Read all about stop losses and where to place them, here.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.