EURUSD Short Term Channel and Day Trading the Bounce Off of It

Cory Mitchell, CMT

No daily price structures on the radar today. GBPUSD is getting close to the top of its daily channel, but isn't there yet. 

Price structures occur on all time frames and can help trade the trends that are occurring right now in many pairs. 

The EURUSD is in a rising channel, this can be seen on the hourly, with more detail on the 15-minute chart. The channel extends back to May 25.

EURUSD hourly chart in upward trend channel June 3 2020
TradingView

The EURUSD is currently near the bottom of the channel. If this uptrend is to continue, we may see slightly lower prices, but this is likely near the bottom. A drop below the 1.1185 region likely takes us back to the prior swing low near 1.1160 which puts the uptrend in question.

Currently, the price is looking to put in a double bottom, setting up potential long trades to the upside. As mentioned, a drop back below 1.1185 would like trigger more selling which may set up some short-term shorting opportunities, like what occurred in the European session. 

The short-term target is back toward the prior highs between 1.1220 and 1.1230. 
This type of short-term pattern is day trading. Therefore, I prefer to trade the price action as it unfolds. For example, I entered long near my arrow on the break above the two prior 15-minute candle highs (line). This was also the reversal point on the 1-minute chart. 

If the price moves up and then stalls out on this time frame or a lower one, I take my profit and then look for the next trade. 

EURUSD 15  minute chart moving off bottom of channel June 3 2020
TradingView

When day trading, I prefer using a 1-minute chart myself, although referring to the hourly and 15-minute can provide some context.

Day trading videos and articles to follow in the next couple days.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT @corymitc

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

