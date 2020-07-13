EURUSD Remains in Short-Term Rising Channel

Since the start of July the EURUSD has been rising in a channel.

The latest up move off of channel support started on Friday. The pair briefly took out the July 7 swing low and then continued to rally higher.

The top of the channel provides a price target of 1.1390. This area, up to 1.1425 is also minor resistance as that is the June high.

The 1.14 area will be especially interesting to watch. If the price can reach that level again it will have formed a rounded bottom or cup. Traders will be watching for a "handle" to develop so see if the EURUSD can head higher, above the climax March high following the initial Covid-19 market turmoil. See Cup and Handle Swing Trading Strategy for more on that pattern.

On the downside, the 1.1260 to 1.1250 area has become short-term support. A drop below that indicates a re-test of the next support area near 1.1190 to 1.1165.

Thought of the day: Every trade placed needs to be part of a pre-determined "trading plan." If it isn't, it is impossible to gain any sort of consistency since trades are based on momentary impulse. By following a trading plan, over time we can see how the plan works, and adjust accordingly.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.