EURUSD Price Action Outlook - April 20

The EURUSD is starting to see a contraction in volatility.

The price saw a recent selloff, but that stalled out and we are seeing pushes to the upside in the short-term. A continued push above 1.09 indicates a rally.

If that rally develops, price action can be used to signal an exit as well. Alternatively, with the contraction in volatility, the EURUSD is likely to hit resistance near 1.0950 or slightly above. This is also also a suitable exit area to see how the price reacts as it nears the prior swing high.

The bearish scenario develops if the price can't make much progress to the upside, and we start seeing bigger gyrations to the downside and smaller gyrations to the upside. For more information on that, see How to Spot Trends and Trend Reversals Using Price Action.

The Recent Volatility in EURUSD

Interestingly, the EURUSD is back to where it was before all the volatility related to COVID-19 and the associated stock market selloffs.

Someone recently asked me about the volatility and "Whether big moves actually make a difference? If the price waves are bigger, aren't our stop losses bigger as well?" It was a good question. The volatility we experienced was a huge opportunity! There are a few reasons why.

Volatility means more opportunities in a shorter amount of time. On a 4-hour chart, or less, we had loads of price waves over the last 1.5 months.

Lots of price waves in a short amount of time equates to compounding. In normal conditions, it may take multiple days for the price to reach a target or exit if using a 4-hour chart. But in volatile conditions, it can happen in hours. The same concept applies to any time frame.

While stop losses will tend to be a bit bigger in volatile conditions, it doesn't erode the reward:risk potential of trades much. Adding a few extra pips to a stop loss is well worth being able to pick up an extra 50 or 100 pips over and above what would be expected in quieter conditions.

Essentially, we got a year's worth of trading in 1.5 months. Put another way, the last 1.5 months had the potential to provide a year's worth of profits.

Trading in volatile conditions takes a different sort of mindset. The trading is quicker, more dynamic...everything is happening in fast-forward. If you failed to capitalize, check out How to Trade Forex in Volatile Conditions. I am hoping we get more volatility, but if we return to quieter times, you'll have the information for capitalizing next time.

I am buying and selling various currency pairs constantly. I may or may not place, or have placed, trades based on the ideas discussed in my articles.