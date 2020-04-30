EURUSD Launches Massive Intraday Reversal and Triggers Long Trade

The EURUSD staged a massive intraday reversal today. Earlier in the week, I was looking at the short (I also discussed the upside scenario). Then, even on the morning of April 30 the EURUSD broke below a large multi-bar consolidation on the 4-hour chart. This ended up being a false breakout.

When the price rallied back to just below 1.09 region, it was time to consider the long trade. The reversal of opinion comes based on the price action.

The rally continued this week, pushing into the prior swing high from March 20. That reduced the bearishness.

We then had a consolidation near the prior swing high, which had a false breakout to the downside.

We then had a breakout to the upside of the consolidation, breaking the former swing high as well as the consolidation following a false breakout to the downside.

Prior to this, the downtrend had been weakening, with the April 24 swing low moving marginally below the April 6 swing low.

Price is dynamic and always moving. In the video earlier this week I discussed this rally as a potential scenario. I actually didn't think it would come to pass, but here we are.

What you will often realize is that the trades you don't expect to work out, often do. And the ones you really expect to work out often don't.

The reason is that when a trade looks obvious, often everyone else is on board with that trade already. There is no one left to keep pushing it in the obvious direction. All those people who have trades in that obvious direction help fuel the price move in the opposite direction when the reversal comes.

Here are articles on analyzing price action that will help with staying dynamic and realizing when the tides may be turning.

