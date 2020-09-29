FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
Forex Trading Tips

EURUSD Day Trades and Strategies Used for September 29

Cory Mitchell, CMT

A fairly active day during the EURUSD overlap period (London and New York) with multiple trading opportunities using three day trading strategies:

I trade these strategies on the one-minute chart and only in the EURUSD.

Overall a profitable day, even with a few losing trades that didn't reach the profit targets and hit the stop losses instead.

It is tempting to look at a few losing trades and think you should have bailed with a small profit. The problem with that is if you start bailing on what you think will be a losing trade, you will inevitably end up bailing on some winners. And that is far worse, because a winning trade is worth more than a losing trade. 

For the most part, traders are better off just letting the price hit the stop loss or profit target. Let the reward:risk do the work, and just focus on keeping your win-rate at a decent level by analyzing your trading and making adjustments as needed. 

Here are the trades from Sept. 29 along with some commentary on why certain trades were taking and others weren't.

Want to improve your trading quickly? Start looking at and correcting the mistakes you are currently making. No need to learn something new, just start collecting the money your strategy owes you.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
bobsiudak
bobsiudak

Thank you Cory for all the great content!

Forex Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

My Key Takeaways From the Van Tharp Peak Performance 101 Workshop

These are my favorite exercises and insights from the Peak Performance 101 workshop with the Van Tharp Team.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURUSD Session High Low Day Trading Strategy

This forex day trading strategy takes advantage of certain price patterns that may occur when the price nears the London or New York session high or low.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Session High/Low Strategy Day Trades as the EURUSD Falls

Examples of trade setups as the price approaches the daily high or low point from the London or New York sessions. These high or low points often provide daily trading opportunities.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How to Trade the New Trend after a Breakout

Currency pairs moving within price structures present high-reward trading opportunities. But so do the trends that follow a breakout. Here's how to do it.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How Much Are Your Trading Mistakes Costing You? Find out!

Tallying how much trading mistakes cost in dollars is a valuable exercise. It leads to performance improvement and shows how much more capital you could be making.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

susieb09

EURUSD Day Trading Strategy Trades in the Overlap Session

EURUSD day trading strategy examples during the London and New York overlap period. Three strategies came into play for a total of three trades and a 3% profit.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The EURUSD Failed Technical Turnaround Day Trading Strategy

When a trend looks like it is about to reverse, but then continues instead. This day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern to capitalize.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How to Use Regression Channels to Aid in Trade Selection and Analysis

Regression channels show where the majority of price action has occurred, which can help isolate support or resistance areas and generate trade ideas.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT

Forex Leverage Explained, and How Much to Use

Leverage is a double-edged sword. It can magnify your returns immensely, as well as your losses. Here's how to find the balance.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

Owl

The Technical Turnaround Forex Day Trading Strategy for EURUSD

This forex day trading strategy uses the 1-minute EURUSD chart to capture trend reversals for quick gains, often multiple times each day.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

DoMinh