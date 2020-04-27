EURUSD Trades and Price Action Outlook for This Week

Here is the EURUSD daily chart outlook for the week of April 27.

I have moved out to the daily chart to provide a bit more context of what to watch for throughout the whole week. In the past couple of months I was using hourly and 4-hour charts for the updates, but with those shorter times frames, the outlook can be outdated with one or two days. With a daily chart outlook, I'll be providing scenarios to watch for throughout the week.

The daily chart is also nice because using the price action strategy, we don't need to monitor our charts much during the day. Orders and analysis can and should be done when the daily price bar ends. Stop losses are also only updated after the daily bar completes, using the one-bar trailing stop loss method.

Current EURUSD Outlook for Week April 27

I was stopped out on my short trade from last week for a tiny profit on Sunday. The price rallied above Friday's close to stop me out (read how to determine whether you should hold through a weekend).

With the outlook still bearish—overall downtrend since the end of March—I am watching for another short trade opportunity.

On April 24 we had a pop higher, but so far on April 27 we are stalling out on the buying.

A drop below the April 27 low signals another potential short trade, with a stop loss trailing below daily highs.

The April 27 candle has not closed yet, so a trade signal is not confirmed until we actually drop below the April 27 low. If we drop below it.

If we continue to rise, I will continue to look for signs of faltering strength, and a drop below a recent candle low up to and including near 1.09. This is the ideal scenario actually. More on that below.

A strong rally above 1.09 flips the scenario to a potential short-term uptrend. I would then wait for a pullback to the downside, watching for weakening selling and a move higher to trigger the long.

This Pattern

For this trade, we have only had one pop up, and now the price is stalling. Sell signals based on this type of pattern often produce flat trades or are not triggered. I will still take these trades because it is still possible for the price to run lower. Even with recent volatility contracting, I do prefer to have a trade on in case another big move develops, so I will be taking this one, if it triggers.

The ideal set up I want to see is for the price to drop a little from the current sell signal, but then rally back between 1.08 and 1.09, and then falter again. This shows a last-ditch attempt by the buyers, and if they fail to push the price up, we can expect a larger sell-off.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Hit me up on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.