FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
Forex Trading Tips

EURUSD Trades and Price Action Outlook for This Week

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Here is the EURUSD daily chart outlook for the week of April 27.

I have moved out to the daily chart to provide a bit more context of what to watch for throughout the whole week. In the past couple of months I was using hourly and 4-hour charts for the updates, but with those shorter times frames, the outlook can be outdated with one or two days. With a daily chart outlook, I'll be providing scenarios to watch for throughout the week.

The daily chart is also nice because using the price action strategy, we don't need to monitor our charts much during the day. Orders and analysis can and should be done when the daily price bar ends. Stop losses are also only updated after the daily bar completes, using the one-bar trailing stop loss method.

Current EURUSD Outlook for Week April 27

I was stopped out on my short trade from last week for a tiny profit on Sunday. The price rallied above Friday's close to stop me out (read how to determine whether you should hold through a weekend).

With the outlook still bearish—overall downtrend since the end of March—I am watching for another short trade opportunity. 

On April 24 we had a pop higher, but so far on April 27 we are stalling out on the buying. 

A drop below the April 27 low signals another potential short trade, with a stop loss trailing below daily highs.

eurusd outlook

The April 27 candle has not closed yet, so a trade signal is not confirmed until we actually drop below the April 27 low. If we drop below it.

If we continue to rise, I will continue to look for signs of faltering strength, and a drop below a recent candle low up to and including near 1.09. This is the ideal scenario actually. More on that below.

A strong rally above 1.09 flips the scenario to a potential short-term uptrend. I would then wait for a pullback to the downside, watching for weakening selling and a move higher to trigger the long.

This Pattern

For this trade, we have only had one pop up, and now the price is stalling. Sell signals based on this type of pattern often produce flat trades or are not triggered. I will still take these trades because it is still possible for the price to run lower. Even with recent volatility contracting, I do prefer to have a trade on in case another big move develops, so I will be taking this one, if it triggers.

The ideal set up I want to see is for the price to drop a little from the current sell signal, but then rally back between 1.08 and 1.09, and then falter again. This shows a last-ditch attempt by the buyers, and if they fail to push the price up, we can expect a larger sell-off.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Hit me up on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments

Forex Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hold Forex Trades Through the Weekend, or Close Them?

Weekends present gap risk to forex traders, as well as large spreads in late trading Friday and early trading on Sunday. Here's how to determine whether to keep the forex trade open or close it before weekend.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Which Forex Pairs to Trade - Day Trading and Swing Trading

There are lots of forex pairs. These lists and notes will help you determine which pairs to trade, whether day trading or swing trading.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The One-Bar Trailing Stop Loss, Aggressive and Effective

The one-bar or one-candle trailing stop loss aggressively trails the stop loss as each bar or candle closes. This reduces risk quickly, locks in profits, and prevents holding through a pullback.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

GBPCAD Price Action Trade Signal on Daily Chart - April 22, 2020

The GBPCAD has a flashed a price action sell signal on the daily chart. An aggressive trailing stop loss eliminates risk quickly and helps to lock in profit.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT

EURJPY At Key Level, Trades to Consider Based on Price Action

The EURJPY is near a key level, providing a trade opportunity whether the price bounces or breaks lower.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Explaining the NEGATIVE (Below $0) Oil Price That Occurred Today

The May crude oil contract went into negative territory, that's below $0, trading down to -$40. Here's why it happened, and why it isn't the end of the world.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURUSD Price Action Outlook - April 20

A look at the EURUSD, its current outlook and direction, and what would change it.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How to Trade and Spot False Trend Reversals - Price Action Trading

Sometimes a trend will look like it is reversing, only to surge back in the trending direction. Learn strategies to take advantage and minimize losses.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Be Wary of Trading CFDs In Your Forex Account Unless You Understand Futures

Many forex brokers offer trading via Contract for Difference (CFD) in oil, gold, the S&P 500, etc.. These are based on futures contracts, a market very different than forex.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Watching EURAUD, Consolidation Breakout Provides Trade in Either Direction

EURAUD is in a descending channel and consolidating after a rally. An upside or downside breakout from the consolidation provides a short-term opportunity.

Cory Mitchell, CMT