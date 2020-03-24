FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
News Events
Forex Analysis

EURUSD Consolidating At Key Level, Awaiting Consolidation Breakout

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The EURUSD declined and entered a range on March 19. Since then the price is moving between resistance near 1.0830 and support between 1.0650 and 1.0635. The range is showing using a regression channel.

The price is currently consolidating—small sideways price movement—near resistance. A 15-minute chart is shown.

EURUSD Consolidating Near Range Resistance March 23 2020
TradingView

If the price breaks the consolidation to the downside, it indicates that the range is continuing. Until other evidence is provided, I would expect the price to continue lower. Targets are placed near the bottom of the range. 

If the price consolidates near the bottom of the range, that will present another opportunity to trade in either direction.

An upside breakout of the consolidation is also tradable, as it indicates a breakout of the multi-day range. The upside target is 1.10, although, a trailing stop loss is preferred (for a downside breakout as well). Renko charts work quite well as a trailing stop loss and for keeping a trader in the trade while it is still running favorably.

Struggling in the volatility? This is an awesome time to be trading forex. See how to take advantage: How to Trade Forex in Volatile Conditions.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me in my free Facebook swing trading group.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments

Forex Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How I'm Trading the EURUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD This Week

The EURUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD are setting up both short-term and longer-term opportunities right now.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Watching for USDRUB Wedge Breakout

USDRUB has formed a declining wedge on the hourly chart within an aggressive uptrend. Awaiting an upside breakout.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

USDCAD Creates Short-Term Topping Pattern

The USDCAD had a relentless run higher since early March. A sign of weakness has emerged.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURCAD At Key Level and Consolidating, Awaiting Breakout

The EURCAD is consolidating at the top of a nearly 500 pip range. Whether the price breaks higher or lower from the consolidation, there is a trading opportunity.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How I am Trading the Forex Majors This Week (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD) March 17

A look at all the forex majors, and how I am trading them this week. We have had a dominant theme recently: USD strength.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURCHF Getting Defended at 1.0540

EURCHF is seeing sharp rallies off the 1.0550 to 1.0540 region, followed by equally sharp declines. This is becoming a line in the sand to pay attention to.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

GBPCAD Consolidates Above Support, Awaiting Breakout

A breakout from this GBPCAD flag pattern could signal the start of a major move in either direction.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURPLN Holds in Multi-Year Range, Opportunities Near Resistance

EURPLN is nearing resistance, which presents opportunities for either a long or short on a breakout of the range or the range continuing, respectively.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURCAD Gets Squeezed Within Bigger Range

The EURCAD is consolidating within a larger range. A breakout from the small consolidation could be a catalyst for a much bigger move.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How to Trade Forex in Volatile Conditions

These are things I do to capitalize on volatile currency markets, while keeping risk small.

Cory Mitchell, CMT