EURUSD Consolidates in Resistance Area, How I'm Trading It

Cory Mitchell, CMT

On the heels of a sharp rally, the EURUSD entered a resistance area this week. Resistance between 1.1150 and 1.1240 is where the last rally (October to January) ended.

As discussed in How I am Trading the Forex Majors This Week, this is an important area to monitor. I am not biased in either direction, rather I wanted to see a consolidation develop in that region. I would trade a breakout of that consolidation in either direction. 

There is a lot of upside momentum currently which could carry the price higher, especially if we continue to see some panic in the financial markets (bonds, stocks). On the flip side, the EURUSD is near the top of a descending regression channel, near a prior high, and if panic subsides the EUR is likely to give back much or all of its recent gains. I don't know which scenario will play out, so I let the market decide. 

For more on why the Euro was so strong in a time of financial market panic, see The Carry Trade, Risk-Off, and How to Trade It.

EURUSD at the top of a regression channel and at resistance March 4 2020
EURUSD DailyTradingView

So far, the price has consolidated in the resistance area on the 4-hour chart and broken to the downside. So far that breakout is holding. That means a short position currently, with a stop loss above 1.1220 if trading the 4-hour chart.

EURUSD with 4-hour consolidation breakout at resistance March 4 2020
EURUSD 4-HourTradingView

We can see the price is still chopping around between 1.10 and just above 1.12. A breakout of this larger range is likely to provide the price direction for the next major price move. 

If the EURUSD breaks lower, I expect it to fall to at least 1.10, and more likely 1.09. The middle of the regression is 1.09, and after each prior peak the price reached the middle of the channel before having a significant bounce. By that time other factors will be taking over and it will be time to re-evaluate. 

If we break higher, the next target is 1.14.

EURUSD hourly chart with short-term range March 4 2020
EURUSD HourlyTradingView

Each chart provides information. The daily chart gives us an overall view. The 4-hour chart provides a current short trade. The hourly is more flexible, providing more opportunities for short-term trades or entries into longer-term ones. 

For example, on the far right of the price action, notice that a small consolidation developed near the bottom of the range (not marked), and then broke to the upside. That could be used to go long, with a stop loss just below 1.10. If the price continues higher, the reward to risk on that small consolidation breakout is large. If the price breaks back below 1.10, flip short because the price will have dropped below the small consolidation and below the big range. 

Same thing with a short at the top of the range...if the price continues lower and breaks below the 1.10, the reward:risk is large.

In high volatility, I will use targets but also trailing stop losses. This can be a moving average, a multiple of average true range, or a Renko chart.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me in my free Facebook swing trading group.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments

