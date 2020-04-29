FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
EURPLN Near Major Resistance and in a Triangle Pattern, Watch for Breakout

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The daily chart shows the EURPLN hovering near 4.55. This is a long-term resistance band going back to mid-2009.

EURPLN near long-term resistance on daily chart April 29 2020
EURPLN DailyTradingView

The pair has formed a large triangle near this resistance band. The price is currently consolidating near the top of the triangle on the 4-hour chart.

EURPLN triangle pattern with consoldiation near breakout point April 29 2020
EURPLN 4-HourTradingView

No matter which way the price breaks out of the triangle there is the potential for a large move. We have a large shorter-term pattern that will be breaking out near a major decade-long resistance level.

We have the added benefit that the consolidation provides a low-risk way to enter and place a stop loss.

EURPLN Trade Triggers

I am watching the consolidation between 4.5530 and 4.5345 (levels will vary by broker). A breakout of that consolidation may be a trigger for a larger move. 

A drop below the consolidation triggers a short with a stop loss above the consolidation.

A rally above the consolidation triggers a long with a stop loss below the consolidation.

EURPLN Price Targets

If the price breaks higher, I am looking for a retest of the March high. Initial target is just below near 4.62. That still keeps the pair near the long-term resistance band. This provides a reward-to-risk of more than 3.5:1.

There is potential for a longer-term trade, with the use of a trailing stop loss, if the price is able to break the resistance band and the March highs. The next major resistance area is between 4.8 and 4.09, levels only seen in 2004 and 2009.

If the price breaks the consolidation to the downside, the next major support level is near 4.4. This was prior resistance to an old range. The initial profit target is near 4.41. This is a reward-to-risk of more than 6:1.

EURPLN Swap

The Eurozone has a 0% interest rate, and Poland has a 0.5% rate. Going long EURPLN will cost a small amount of swap each night, while going short will pay us a small amount. This will vary by broker.

Know what position size you should be taking? Find out in 3 Effective Position Sizing Methods.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Hit me up on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

