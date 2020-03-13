EURPLN Holds in Multi-Year Range, Opportunities Near Resistance

The two-year range in the EURPLN has so far held. This presents opportunities when the price is near the resistance level of 4.3970 to 4.4150.

During the February and March rally, the EURPLN reached as high as 4.3896 on March 12. Since then it is has moved back to the downside.

I will be watching for opportunities in the resistance area. The price will often consolidate in or near the resistance area on the 4-hour or hourly chart. Breakouts from the consolidation present low-risk trading opportunities. A stop loss can be placed just outside the opposite side of the consolidation from the breakout.

The price is currently near the resistance area, and has already formed a consolidation on the hourly chart which resulted in a move lower.

More of these consolidations are likely to develop, as the hourly chart has typically probed the resistance area more than once before making a significant move.

I am open to trading the EURPLN in either direction. If the price consolidates near the upper portion of the resistance area, and then breaks higher, that could set up an opportunity for the price to run into the next resistance area of 4.5.

If the price consolidates near resistance and breaks lower, the downside target is the bottom of the range at 4.26 to 4.24.

These are longer-term targets, and in volatile conditions, I use a trailing stop loss (Renko charts work well, actually) in addition to having big profit targets out. The targets capture a big profit if the price makes a huge move, while the trailing stop loss prevents a winning trade from turning into a loser on a sharp reversal.

Read How to Trade Forex in Volatile Conditions for more on efficiently trading in high-movement times.

EURPLN Notes

The short has the added benefit of being credited with interest each day. Poland has a 1.5% interest rate, while the EUR is at 0%. Going long means paying the interest rate differential each day.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.