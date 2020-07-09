EURJPY Testing Bottom of Short-Term Range

The EURJPY is testing the bottom of a potential range on the hourly chart. This is only the second time the price has tested the bottom of the range.

This choppy pattern follows another range that developed at the start of the month.

The 15-minute chart shows the price is consolidating near the bottom of the range.

This sets up some trade possibilities. If the price moves higher out of the consolidation, there is a short-term target at 121.60 which is just below a recent pullback high. Then there is a slightly larger target at 121.90, which is just below the swing highs of the range.

If the price breaks lower, there is a short-term target at 120.90 and a slightly larger target at 120.70.

False breakouts are so prominent in currencies that I prefer not to trade the downside breakout of the range. Rather, if the price does break lower, I let the price run to determine if it is an actual breakout. If it is, I look to enter short on the next pullback (see the upside breakout and pullback on July 6). If it's a false breakout to the downside, that's added confirmation to get long.

Based on prior price swings, the trade could last only several hours, but could take up to a couple of days to reach the targets.

For more on trading Price Structures, check out the following strategy video.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.