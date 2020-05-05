EURJPY Near Key Area, Trade Potential

The EURJPY continues to trade near a key level at 116. This level (115.86) was the bottom in September before the price rallied above 122.

Since March the price has probed the area multiple times, falling slightly below in late-April. The price quickly found support again above 115.50. This morning the price is bouncing off the area again.

I am not taking a trade quite yet, but will be watching to see what develops over the next 24 hours. There is potential for a long trade or a short trade, depending on the price action we get.

EURJPY Outlook

The EURJPY is in a downtrend on the daily chart. Prior visits to support levels like these earlier the downtrend have been followed by strong price collapses.

The flip side is that bounces off these levels can result in strong moves higher, with short-term reward-to-risk ratios greater than 4:1. So while the trend is down, if we stall here, that puts the downtrend in question, at least for the moment, and there is a potential for short-term trade to the upside.

Given the downtrend, if we do get a pop higher, between 117 and 117.50 is an area to watch for a short trade signal.

What to Watch For

Look to the hourly or 15-minute for trade signals.

EURJPY Hourly TradingView

For a long, a false breakout below 115.50 followed by a pop higher, then a pullback that stalls above the prior swing low, and then starts moving higher would be enough evidence to trigger a long trade. This assumes we can get at least a 3:1 or better reward:risk with price target near 117.25.

If the price breaks below 115.50, a stop loss would be placed above a recent swing high. The most recent short-term high on the hourly chart is 116 (subject to change before entry signal). The downside target is near 112. Nearly 7:1 reward:risk.

Breakouts on messy patterns like this can be tricky to trade since the price has been pushing the limit for some time. The price may drop to 115 then reverse back higher, for example. This is why I keep the long and short in mind. Taking one trade in one direction doesn't necessarily mean the other trade/direction is off the table.

Wait for the price to signal a trade.

See the price action analysis video below for more information on the price action to watch for. We are watching for the concepts discussed to occur in the price wiggles around the key area.

Correlation and Trade Notes

I also discussed a EURCAD short and a AUDUSD long the other day. Both have moved exceptionally well recently.



On the daily time frame, the correlations between these trades are not a concern. On shorter time frames the EURJPY and EURCAD are positively correlated. Consider your risk tolerance if trading both the EURJPY and EURCAD short. Trades in opposite directions may act as a hedge.

AUDUSD correlation is not a major concern.

The EUR has a 0% interest rate while JPY has a -0.1% rate. Nightly swap (interest credit or debit) is minimal. Expect to pay a small amount whether short or long since the rates are so similar.

Always calculate the correct position size before any trade.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Assume I have positions, all the time, in many pairs.

Trades are based on strategies and are not meant to be predictions. The number of trades won varies between 30% and 60% based on the strategy. My objective is to make money based on solid reward:risk ratios, not try to predict every move of the market.