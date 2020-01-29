The EURJPY recently broke below early January support near 120.17.

The price broke below the support level on Jan. 26, but has been consolidating since. It reached a low of 119.81 on Jan. 28. Later that day it broke the consolidation to the upside and moved back above 120.17 support. This indicates the potential for a false downside breakout.

The false downside breakout has an upside target of 122.30. This is just below the three recent swing highs clustered near 122.50.

On the other hand, a drop back below 119.81 would help confirm the downside breakout, and indicate lower prices to come. The downside price target, in that case, is 117.80 to 117.50

