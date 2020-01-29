FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
EURJPY at Support Zone Trade Area

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The EURJPY recently broke below early January support near 120.17.

The price broke below the support level on Jan. 26, but has been consolidating since. It reached a low of 119.81 on Jan. 28. Later that day it broke the consolidation to the upside and moved back above 120.17 support. This indicates the potential for a false downside breakout. 

EURJPY at support with potential false breakout trade
TradingView

The false downside breakout has an upside target of 122.30. This is just below the three recent swing highs clustered near 122.50.

On the other hand, a drop back below 119.81 would help confirm the downside breakout, and indicate lower prices to come. The downside price target, in that case, is 117.80 to 117.50

Also see Watch EUR/GBP At This Important Level, and Analyzing EUR/USD Volatility for Day Trading.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

