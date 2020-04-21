EURJPY At Key Level, Trades to Consider Based on Price Action

The EURJPY is near a key support level that it has bounced off multiple times.

We want to consider multiple scenarios, in this case, because there is room for the price to run higher or lower.

I like trading near key levels, especially when there are multiple scenarios, because that means a bunch of traders are going to be trading each scenario. No matter which way the price goes, a lot of traders end up being wrong. They have to get out of their losing trades, and that helps fuel a price move in the new direction.

Daily Chart Outlook and Trades

On the daily chart we have seen the most recent decline stall out near the prior swing low. In other words, at least up this point, it hasn't been able to make much downside progress relative to the last downside wave.

If the price breaks the current consolidation to the upside, that indicates a potential rally.

Trail the stop loss, because we don't know how far it may run.

How long we stay in the trade depends on how the price acts. If it runs above 119 (preferably at least a bit higher), which was the last swing high, that indicates short-term trending behavior to the upside.

If that uptrending behavior develops, we can look for additional long trades as long as the price is making higher swing highs (will have) and higher swing lows (wait for it).

The price may not head higher. It may drop back into the support level or below. For that scenario, I prefer looking at the hourly chart.

Hourly Chart Outlook and Trades

The upside scenario can also be traded on an hourly chart.

For the downside scenario, because there are so many swing lows, it is hard to pick out an exact "breakout" level to the downside.

The hourly chart provides options.

Right now we have a pulled back and are consolidating after a run higher. If the price has weak movement higher, or strong downside movement from here, that puts me back in bearish mode. I would then be looking for any sign of weakness: typically a consolidation at a lower swing higher, and then a break below the consolidation to trigger a short.



Notice, there are a couple of things we need to wait for to trigger a trade.

Additionally, if the price drops more than a few pips below 116.20 there could be a domino effect where multiple stop loss levels are triggered. Since there are multiple bottoms on the daily chart, with stop losses below them, if the price starts taken them out there could be a swift drop to the downside.

Any scenario should utilize a trailing stop loss. We let the price do what it does and just take what it gives us. We can always get back in as more price action unfolds providing more signals.

For instructional videos on how to analyze price action, see:



By Cory Mitchell, CMT

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.



No current trades in the pair, but could take based on price action developments.