EURGBP Tightening Below Multi-Year Resistance Level, Awaiting Trade Signal

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The EURGBP is on my "flagged watch list" for potential trades that are developing based on the price structure strategy. 

The EURGBP is starting to form a triangle pattern on the daily chart. This pattern is near the bottom end of a resistance area that extends back to 2016. Since this is a daily chart, it may take some time for this trade to develop. 

EURGBP forming triangle near top of multi-year range August 17 2020

Life is busy right now. With summer I want to be outside and not managing trades much, so I am mostly sticking with longer-term daily chart trades at the moment. I am used to trading daily chart as I primarily swing trade stocks based on daily charts.

Trade Scenarios

Due to the resistance area, I am mostly waiting for a shorting opportunity up near the 0.93 region. That will likely mean an upside breakout from this triangle. Shorter-term traders could watch for that as there is a bit of room to run to the upside. A small consolidation at the top of the triangle and then a breakout of that consolidation would provide a small-risk chance to participate in that upside (see the article on Trade Triggers). 

Up near 0.93, I will be watching for a turn lower based on price action. 

In this resistance area, the price hasn't always reached 0.93. A couple of times it has turned lower near 0.91, where the triangle intersects right now. Therefore a downside breakout of the triangle is also worth keeping on the radar, as that could also indicate downside to come. 

If a short trade develops, the initial target is just above 0.87, which is above the most recent major swing low. A more aggressive and longer-term target is 0.85, which is near the bottom of the multi-year range but still above all the major swing lows within the range.

Other Trades

NZDJPY set up a short trade.

Awaiting GBPJPY.

EURCAD is retesting an entry area.

USDCHF is re-testing the lows of a multi-year support area.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments

