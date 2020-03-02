EURGBP Rallying, The Carry Trade, Risk-Off, and How to Trade It

The Carry Trade Unwinding

Currencies went "risk off" last week. That means money flows into "safe haven" currencies like the JPY and CHF. Historically, safe haven has also meant the USD, but because the USD has one of the highest interest rates (1.75%) of the majors, money has been flowing aggressively into the EUR instead (0%). See other currency interest rates here.

Why? Under normal conditions, traders and investors prefer to be long (buy) the higher paying interest rate currencies because they get the rollover (difference in interest between the two currencies). This means there are always lots of positions in the market that aren't necessarily based on fundamentals or directional bias, but rather they are simply picking up the interest rate differential.

When shit hits the fan, that trend reverses, sharply. People dump the higher interest rate currency and need to buy back the lower interest rate currency. So the EUR has become a type of safe haven since late-February, shown by a steady and near-vertical assent against currencies with higher interest rates.

Keep in mind, once panic leaves the market, the EUR will likely selloff again.

You may have heard of the "carry trade." This is when a trader buys the higher rate currency and sell the lower interest rate one. In times of panic, like what we saw last week (stock market crashing), those carry trades unwind. That is what we saw in a lot of pairs as the CHF, JPY, and EUR soared against the higher interest rate currencies (CAD, AUD, NZD, USD, and GBP).

The EURGBP Story

This brings us to the EURGBP. The EUR has been soaring against the GBP, and lots of other currencies, but the EURGBP is interesting because negotiations start this week between the European Union (EUR) and the UK (GBP) following the UK exit of the EU.

Those talks, and uncertainty about the GBP, have helped fuel the rally.

The EUR was also in a steep decline against the GBP since mid-2019. While not the only factor, you can rest assured there was a significant contingent of traders who got comfortable in their short positions collecting both capital gains and interest.

As panic hit the financial markets over the last couple of weeks, that trade has unwound in dramatic fashion. Remember, there are a lot of traders who utilize leverage, so when a trend turns hard, those traders are forced out at worse and worse prices, fueling the rally. Also, those that were collecting interest and got in late, are forced out or face big losses which a tiny bit of interest isn't going to make up for.

This wasn't unforeseen. Although, the swiftness of the rally was a pleasant surprise. I discussed the potential buying opportunity back on Feb. 17 when the price entered a major support area. It could have gone lower from that support are as well, but it didn't.

I also mentioned the EURCHF entering a support area. It is interesting to note, that pair hasn't move up much because the CHF is also a safe haven currency right now, so there wasn't a carry trade unwinding. It has still been a profitable trade to the upside, but much less so.

CHFJPY is the same thing. While the pair has had some strong movements, since these are both safe haven currencies, this pair's movement is muted in times of panic compared to pairs that contain a risk-on and a safe haven currency.

EURGBP Opportunities

There are a lot of opportunities out there right now, and you can use the method I am about to discuss in nearly any EUR pair that involves a higher interest rate currency (NZD, CAD, USD, and GBP).

When big moves are happening, I like to drop down to the 4-hour or hourly chart and watch for consolidation breakouts. We don't know how far the EUR will rally, or when the financial panic will end, which will likely reverse the pair the other way. For this reason, I will trade breakouts in either direction.

Since the trend is strong right now, the breakouts are to the upside.

That may not apply to the next consolidation that forms. The price will lead my trades. Since there is so much volatility, I don't mind taking a short trade on a downside consolidation breakout even though the price was rallying. This is a carry trade unwinding. Once panic subsides, traders may start reverting back to the higher interest currencies. Also, the higher the EUR goes, the less attractive it becomes, especially because it is fueled by the unwinding of positions and panic, not necessarily strong funamentals.

Utilize a trailing stop loss or Renko charts to exit. You can also read Using Stop Losses for where to place your initial stop loss to control risk.

Don't get overly complex or too biased. Trade breakouts the market provides, capture the volatile movements, and get out with a trailing stop loss when it starts to turn.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me in my free Facebook swing trading group.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.