EURGBP Enters Important Support Area with Trade Opportunity

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The EURGBP has entered an important support area between 0.8330 and 0.8275.

This area has been tested multiple times over the last 3.5 years and has held up, resulting in the price moving higher. 

I prefer not to assume what the price will do, rather I note important areas—like this one—and then wait for a consolidation to form. In the case of the EURGBP, the price has already formed a consolidation in the support area.

I then watch for a breakout of the consolidation. If the price breaks to the downside, that could be signaling that this long-term range is broken and the EUR will continue to decline against GBP.

Targets for a downside breakout include 0.8, and for a longer-term trade, 0.77.

If the consolidation in the support area breaks to the upside, there are multiple targets, with the first at 0.8550. The next target is just below 0.88.

Targets are not required. A trailing stop loss can always be used as well, or utilize Renko charts to stick with a trend until it turns. 

The EURAUD discussed on Feb. 13 had a breakout to the upside from its support level on Feb. 17.

Also check out Using Stop Losses and Where to Place Them.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

