EURCHF Trades Into 3-Year Old Support Area, Presenting Trade Opportunity

Cory Mitchell, CMT

1.0640 to 1.06 was a strong support area in both 2016 and 2017. The price rallied to 1.10 after touching the area in 2016, and then launched to 1.20 after touching the area in 2017.

Since touching 1.20 in 2018, the EURCHF has been in a downtrend, revisiting the 1.06 region for the first time since 2017.

The price is currently consolidating just above 1.06. 

Also see EURGBP Enters Important Support Area with Trade Opportunity.

EURCHF consolidates near major support level
An upside breakout of the consolidation would indicate a rally, with the initial target at 1.0860 which was the support area of a prior triangle pattern. The next target area I will be monitoring is 1.09 to 1.0950, where two declining trendlines intersect. That's where I will be watching to see if the price consolidates again, and then breaks to the downside, indicating the downtrend is still in play. But that scenario is a long way off. 

If the price breaks the current consolidation to the downside, dropping below 1.06, that sets up a potential short trade. Due to the strength of the level, and the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) tendency to intervene in the market if the CHF rises to high (EUR drops too much against it), I will be on the watch for a false downside breakout. 

In the event a downside breakout does materialize, I would implement a trailing stop loss as opposed to a profit target. Although at these levels, I don't personally have an interest in the short trade except on possibly very short-term timeframes for short-term trades. 

For managing risk, see Using Stop Losses and Where to Place Them.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

