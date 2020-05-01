FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
Forex Trading Tips

EURCAD Setting Up High Reward-to-Risk Trade

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The pattern occurring in the EURCAD right now tends to trap a lot of traders no matter which way it goes. 

Let's look at the bearish scenario first.

The pattern is in an expanding range-like structure since mid-April. 

The price made a new swing low on April 30 and is now back above the April 21 swing high, at the top of the expanding range.

EURCAD at top of expanding range May 1 2020
TradingView

Following the topping pattern that occurred in March, this recent rally could fail.

With a stop loss limiting risk near the very top corner of the expanding range, that leaves a lot of room for it to decline to recent swing lows, and potentially beyond.

The short trade also picks up a small amount of positive swap each night with the CAD having a 0.25% interest rate relative to the EUR's 0%.

Entering and Exiting the EURCAD Short

My preferred entry method is to watch for a consolidation on the hourly or 4-hour chart. This consolidation can occur anywhere near 1.55. A bit higher or lower is fine.

Enter short when the price breaks below the consolidation. 

Stop loss goes above the consolidation.

The downside target is 1.51. There could be some choppy trading there. Longer-term, the target is 1.48. 

A trailing stop loss (including Renko charts) could also be used.

Higher swing lows or lower swing highs on the 4-hour chart would potentially change that outlook (see Analyzing Price Action).

There is an Upside Scenario

There is an upside scenario, and we may be seeing it.

The price has moved above the April 21 swing high. This has trapped a lot of traders that where short over the last month.

With the price already stopping out all the traders with stop losses above the April 21 swing high, we will know pretty quick if this rally has legs or if it is just a stop loss run before a significant decline.

There was a strategy to capture this upside move. It was discussed in the false trend reversal article. When it looks like a downtrend is starting, and then there is a strong move against that trend, watch for consolidations (hourly chart on this one)  and then upside breakouts near the prior swing high. That is what happened here.

An aggressive one-bar trailing stop loss is an exit option for long positions, on whatever time frame is being used.

Whether this continues to rally or breaks to the downside, there is lots of movement to capitalize on.

With it being Friday, check out whether to Hold Trades Through the Weekend, or Close Them?

By Cory Mitchell, CMT @corymitc

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments

Forex Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EURUSD Launches Massive Intraday Reversal and Triggers Long Trade

EURUSD breaks above large consolidation and prior swing high, ushering in a sharp reversal to the upside. Long trade in progress.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURPLN Near Major Resistance and in a Triangle Pattern, Watch for Breakout

EURPLN is on the cusp of breaking out of a large triangle pattern right near a decade-long resistance area. Potential for high reward-to-risk trade to trigger soon.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT

USDJPY Drops Below Support, Downside Targets and Reversal Scenarios

USDJPY drop below support signaling continuation of the downtrend. There are two downside targets, as well as reversal signals to watch for.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURUSD Trades and Price Action Outlook for This Week

EURUSD price action trade signals and scenarios to monitor this week. I am currently stalking another short trade on the daily chart.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT

Hold Forex Trades Through the Weekend, or Close Them?

Weekends present gap risk to forex traders, as well as large spreads in late trading Friday and early trading on Sunday. Here's how to determine whether to keep the forex trade open or close it before weekend.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Which Forex Pairs to Trade - Day Trading and Swing Trading

There are lots of forex pairs. These lists and notes will help you determine which pairs to trade, whether day trading or swing trading.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The One-Bar Trailing Stop Loss, Aggressive and Effective

The one-bar or one-candle trailing stop loss aggressively trails the stop loss as each bar or candle closes. This reduces risk quickly, locks in profits, and prevents holding through a pullback.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

GBPCAD Price Action Trade Signal on Daily Chart - April 22, 2020

The GBPCAD has a flashed a price action sell signal on the daily chart. An aggressive trailing stop loss eliminates risk quickly and helps to lock in profit.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT

EURJPY At Key Level, Trades to Consider Based on Price Action

The EURJPY is near a key level, providing a trade opportunity whether the price bounces or breaks lower.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Explaining the NEGATIVE (Below $0) Oil Price That Occurred Today

The May crude oil contract went into negative territory, that's below $0, trading down to -$40. Here's why it happened, and why it isn't the end of the world.

Cory Mitchell, CMT