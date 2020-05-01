EURCAD Setting Up High Reward-to-Risk Trade

The pattern occurring in the EURCAD right now tends to trap a lot of traders no matter which way it goes.

Let's look at the bearish scenario first.

The pattern is in an expanding range-like structure since mid-April.

The price made a new swing low on April 30 and is now back above the April 21 swing high, at the top of the expanding range.

Following the topping pattern that occurred in March, this recent rally could fail.

With a stop loss limiting risk near the very top corner of the expanding range, that leaves a lot of room for it to decline to recent swing lows, and potentially beyond.

The short trade also picks up a small amount of positive swap each night with the CAD having a 0.25% interest rate relative to the EUR's 0%.

Entering and Exiting the EURCAD Short

My preferred entry method is to watch for a consolidation on the hourly or 4-hour chart. This consolidation can occur anywhere near 1.55. A bit higher or lower is fine.

Enter short when the price breaks below the consolidation.

Stop loss goes above the consolidation.

The downside target is 1.51. There could be some choppy trading there. Longer-term, the target is 1.48.

A trailing stop loss (including Renko charts) could also be used.

Higher swing lows or lower swing highs on the 4-hour chart would potentially change that outlook (see Analyzing Price Action).

There is an Upside Scenario

There is an upside scenario, and we may be seeing it.

The price has moved above the April 21 swing high. This has trapped a lot of traders that where short over the last month.

With the price already stopping out all the traders with stop losses above the April 21 swing high, we will know pretty quick if this rally has legs or if it is just a stop loss run before a significant decline.

There was a strategy to capture this upside move. It was discussed in the false trend reversal article. When it looks like a downtrend is starting, and then there is a strong move against that trend, watch for consolidations (hourly chart on this one) and then upside breakouts near the prior swing high. That is what happened here.

An aggressive one-bar trailing stop loss is an exit option for long positions, on whatever time frame is being used.

Whether this continues to rally or breaks to the downside, there is lots of movement to capitalize on.

With it being Friday, check out whether to Hold Trades Through the Weekend, or Close Them?

By Cory Mitchell, CMT @corymitc

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.