EURCAD Gets Squeezed Within Bigger Range

The EURCAD had an aggressive rally starting in late February. The rally was fueled by a sell-off in oil which is bad for the Canadian dollar, as well as a flight to safety into low yield currencies (EUR, JPY, CHF) which pushed the EUR higher.

After a more than 9% rise, the pair finds itself oscillating around 1.55, in a large range.

On March 12 there was a large false break out of the bottom of the range. The price has swiftly moved back to the top of the range. Near 1.56 the price is consolidating, visible on the hourly timeframes and below.

That consolidation presents potential trading opportunities.

An upside breakout in the short-term is not all that spectacular, as there is resistance at 1.57 and 1.58. But, if the price can start running, the long-term uptrend may be resuming.

If the uptrend resumes, that puts a target up near 1.60 to 1.61, where the price peaked in 2016 and 2018. I prefer using a trailing stop loss in volatile environments since it very hard to estimate how far prices could run. For trailing stop loss, Renko charts can be used, or a multiple of average true range (ATR).

On the flip side, a downside breakout from the consolidation leaves the price in the bigger range, with a move down to 1.54 to 1.53 likely. Again, a trailing stop loss is preferred.

This trade isn't so much if the price stays in the range. In that case, profits are minimal.

The allure of the trade to me is if the consolidation breakout is a catalyst for a bigger move, resulting in a breakout of the bigger range.

Trading a consolidation breakout on a lower time frame, like a 5-minute or 15-minute, will provide a lower risk opportunity, and therefore a higher reward-to-risk.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me in my free Facebook swing trading group.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.