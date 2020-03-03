EURCAD Enters Declining Wedge Resistance, Trade Opportunity

The EURCAD rallied sharply off the bottom of a declining wedge in mid-February.

The rally may have started as a technical one, moving within the wedge, but in late February as panic hit the global financial markets the Euro got a boost. The Euro is acting as a safe haven due to its low 0% interest rate. The JPY and CHF also act as safe havens in times of panic. For more on why this happens, see The Carry Trade, Risk-Off, and How to Trade It.

Regardless of how we got here, the EURCAD finds itself at a crossroads. It either continues to move higher, breaking the wedge pattern and resistance at 1.50. Or, it continues moving within the wedge, dropping off resistance.

TradingView

I will be watching for consolidations to develop anywhere between this 1.48 and 1.50 region. The daily chart may be used, but in fast-moving market conditions, a consolidation may no develop on that time frame. The hourly or 4-hour charts are more likely to present consolidations. A breakout of the consolidation can then be traded.

Since the price is at resistance, it could break higher or lower. Therefore, I will watch which way the price breaks following the consolidation, and trade in the direction the price moves.

The 4-hour chart shows the volatility so far in this resistance region, with a spike in both directions. In such cases, I will often wait for another consolidation outside of the volatile one. Currently, that would mean either:

One develops near 1.48 (or a bit below), more likely to be followed by a move down. At that level, a downside breakout is the only one I am interested in trading, because if it breaks to the upside, we have the potential scenario below.

Or a consolidation near 1.50 which breaks either up or down. Up is the only one I am interested in that case, because if it breaks lower another consolidation could develop near 1.48.

There are no certainties that the consolidations will develop. They typically do though. We shall see if it sets up a trading opportunity.

When trading these types of patterns, we want to keep false breakouts in mind, and be nimble in our thinking.

We need to place stop losses to control our risk.

In high volatility, I like to use a trailing stop loss as my exit. This can be a moving average, a multiple of average true range, or a Renko chart.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.