FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
News Events
Forex Analysis

EURCAD Enters Declining Wedge Resistance, Trade Opportunity

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The EURCAD rallied sharply off the bottom of a declining wedge in mid-February. 

The rally may have started as a technical one, moving within the wedge, but in late February as panic hit the global financial markets the Euro got a boost. The Euro is acting as a safe haven due to its low 0% interest rate. The JPY and CHF also act as safe havens in times of panic. For more on why this happens, see The Carry Trade, Risk-Off, and How to Trade It.

Regardless of how we got here, the EURCAD finds itself at a crossroads. It either continues to move higher, breaking the wedge pattern and resistance at 1.50. Or, it continues moving within the wedge, dropping off resistance.

EURCAD at wedge resistance March 3 2020
TradingView

I will be watching for consolidations to develop anywhere between this 1.48 and 1.50 region. The daily chart may be used, but in fast-moving market conditions, a consolidation may no develop on that time frame. The hourly or 4-hour charts are more likely to present consolidations. A breakout of the consolidation can then be traded. 

Since the price is at resistance, it could break higher or lower. Therefore, I will watch which way the price breaks following the consolidation, and trade in the direction the price moves. 

The 4-hour chart shows the volatility so far in this resistance region, with a spike in both directions. In such cases, I will often wait for another consolidation outside of the volatile one. Currently, that would mean either:

  •  One develops near 1.48 (or a bit below), more likely to be followed by a move down. At that level, a downside breakout is the only one I am interested in trading, because if it breaks to the upside, we have the potential scenario below.
  • Or a consolidation near 1.50 which breaks either up or down. Up is the only one I am interested in that case, because if it breaks lower another consolidation could develop near 1.48.
EURCAD with potential trade opportunities if the price consolidates near resistance March 3 2020
TradingView

There are no certainties that the consolidations will develop. They typically do though. We shall see if it sets up a trading opportunity.

When trading these types of patterns, we want to keep false breakouts in mind, and be nimble in our thinking.

We need to place stop losses to control our risk.

In high volatility, I like to use a trailing stop loss as my exit. This can be a moving average, a multiple of average true range, or a Renko chart.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me in my free Facebook swing trading group.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments

Forex Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EURGBP Rallying, The Carry Trade, Risk-Off, and How to Trade It

The EUR has soared against higher-interest rate currencies, becoming a safe haven in a time of financial market panic. Lots of opportunities in EURGBP and other EUR pairs.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How I'm Trading the Forex Majors This Week, March 2, 2020

How I am trading the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, and NZDUSD this week in a volatile environment.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

USDJPY Back At Support and Moving Aggressively

USDJPY falls back to support in a massive selloff. Opportunities await as more big moves are likely.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Trading Days Like Today (and This Week) Can Make You a Fortune in Forex

Massive moves and big money potential in the safehaven currencies JPY and CHF, as well as a selloff in oil-sensitive CAD.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

GBPCAD At Resistance with Trade Potential

The GBPCAD is in a triangle pattern, presenting both short-term and long-term opportunities.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

USDJPY Near Key Prior Breakout Area

A sharp rally last week has been erased. Now we get to see where the USDJPY really wants to go. Here's how I'm trading it.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Forex Majors Game Plan for Week of Feb. 24 2020

Video outlook of the trading opportunities I am watching in the forex majors this week, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD, and NZDUSD.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How to Use Regression Channels to Aid in Trade Selection and Analysis

Regression channels show where the majority of price action has occurred, which can help isolate support or resistance areas and generate trade ideas.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT

EURUSD Soars off Channel Support, Outlook and Trades Going Forward

The EURUSD is bouncing off double-channel support. This is a key area to watch for a possible bottom.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Forex Oddball Trade Ideas Feb. 19 (EURCNH, USDSGD)

These two pairs are near major trade opportunity levels, and have broken out or are close to a consolidation breakout.

Cory Mitchell, CMT