FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
Forex Trading Tips

EURCAD At Key Level and Consolidating, Awaiting Consolidation Breakout

Cory Mitchell, CMT

When oil tanked the EURCAD spiked on March 8. The rise started near 1.52 and went as high as 1.5993 over the ensuing days. Since the peak on March 18, the EURCAD has been in a volatile decline and is currently testing the 1.5220 area for the third time. 

The price bounced aggressively off the region on March 20, rallying to nearly 1.58.

1.5220 was tested again on April 3, and the level is being constantly tested between April 6 and 7 as the price consolidates between 1.53 and 1.52

The pair is correlated to oil, as the chart shows. I have inverted the oil scale, as a falling oil price tends to align with a rise in the EURCAD. 

EURCAD versus Inverted Oil Price 1-hour chart April 7 2020
EURCAD versus Inverted Oil Price, 1-Hour ChartTradingView

The graph isn't a perfect representation of what is going on. Canada sells a different type of oil than the West Texas variety typically discussed (shown). Also, West Texas as shown is priced in US dollars, so when dealing with Canadian dollars, the USDCAD rate also comes into play. 

EURCAD Breakout Direction and Exits

All that said, the consolidation breakout in the EURCAD is what matters. 

If oil rises, that will help CAD, pushing EURCAD down. If oil falls, the hourly oil charts show oscillations between $20 and $28, corresponding to 1.52 and 1.57 on EURCAD...but note that even when oil weakens, EURCAD is not rising as much anymore. If we get an upside move in EURCAD, I am tempering expectations to the 1.55 to 1.56 region.

Looking at oil is not a requirement. The EURCAD will make its move whether any of us look at the oil price. A breakout below 1.52 signals a further decline.

Over the next couple of months, the pair could fall back into the 1.48 to 1.47 region. This region acted as resistance through the latter half of 2019. 

A trailing stop loss could also be used to capture movement in the pair. On the 4-hour chart below, a version of an Average True Range trailing stop loss is shown. It works well in trending conditions but not so good in sideways conditions. Another alternative is to use Renko charts as a trailing stop loss. 

EURCAD with ATR Stops and target areas April 7 2020
EURCAD 4-Hour with ATR Stops Indicator and Longer-Term TargetsTradingView

Whenever we are dealing with consolidations, it is important to remember false breakouts. If we get a breakout that quickly fails, it can be discouraging, but other opportunities will likely occur soon after.

With most of us stuck at home right now, likely getting bombarded by news online and on TV, it can be difficult not to get biased by it. Too much news can definitely cloud the vision, making it harder to make unbiased trades. Read, How the News Hurts Your Trading, and How to Take Advantage to help clear the brain clutter.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join the discussion in my free Facebook swing trading group.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments

Forex Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How I'm Trading The Forex Majors This Week, Using Price Action (April 6)

Discussing potential trades in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD using price action techniques for analyzing trend strength and weakness.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How The News Hurts Your Trading - Here's How to Take Advantage

There is bad news everywhere right now, and because of COVID-19 everyone has an opinion about it and its effects. Step back, and trust price action. Listening to news can hurt your trading.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURNZD Getting Squeezed + A Better Way to Trade Triangle Patterns

The EURNZD, a formerly very volatile pair, is seeing its price action get compressed in a triangle pattern. Here are ways to trade it.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURUSD Consolidating at Wedge Support, Awaiting Consolidation Breakout

Awaiting to see which direction the next opportunity will be in EURUSD. It is at a key level and consolidating.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How I am Trading the Forex Majors This Week, March 30

A look at the opportunities I am seeing in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, and NZDUSD. They are consolidating and awaiting breakouts.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

GBPJPY Wedge Provides Trades and Eventual Breakout

A GBPJPY wedge has provided multiple trades already, but as the pattern narrows the next big trade will be the breakout.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Central Bank Battle in NOK Pairs

The USDNOK is trading in an unusually tight band as the Norges Bank buys NOK to help stem the devaluation of their currency.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

USDCNH Sets Up Second Big Trade Within 2 Days

The USDCNH set up a big trade to the upside yesterday. Today it sets up another as a large pattern plays out.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT

USDCNH Trade Idea Based on Consolidation Breakout at Potential Support

The USDCNH has moved back to a prior swing low and is consolidating there. Watching for a consolidation breakout to signal a trade.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT

USDJPY Starts Ascent Off Short-Term Channel Bottom

The USDJPY consolidated near a multi-day channel bottom and recently broke that consolidation to the upside. Watch for rising prices into the top of the channel.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT