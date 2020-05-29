FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
EURCAD and GBPCHF Close to Key Levels, Awaiting Trades

Cory Mitchell, CMT

No new trades this morning so far, but there are a number of pairs near key levels. 

It is possible that a trade may trigger before the weekend (requiring a hold over the weekend) but we also may not get signals in these till next week. 

There is a trade underway in CADJPY. It is about halfway to the target currently.

CADJPY trade underway on hourly chart May 29 2020
TradingView

Pairs Added to the Watchlist

The EURCAD has put in three similar swing lows and is stalling near the last swing high. With the price in a range, I will be watching for sell signals. The price already put in a short-term peak at 1.5331 overnight, so I will be watching for a price action based short signal on the 5-minute chart. 

A price action based entry just means that I need to start seeing bearish price action on the 5-minute near my area of interest. Typically this means a short-term lower swing low and/or lower swing, followed by another lower swing high (which consolidates, usually) which sets up the trade. See the video below.

Targets near 1.5170 and 1.5110. I will unload half the position size at each. Estimated reward:risk is about 8.5:1 if both targets are hit. Since I don't have an actual entry and stop loss level yet, it is just an estimate. More than likely the actual R:R will be higher.

EURCAD near top of short-term range May 29 2020
TradingView

GBPCHF

The GBPCHF is in a shallow rising channel on the hourly chart. I am watching for a short trade near the top of the channel, or a price action signal to indicate that the price has run out of juice to the upside (price just spiked up on hourly) and could be turning over for a selloff in alignment with the downtrend on the daily chart. 

If a short trade develops an initial target would be near the bottom of the hourly rising channel. 

GBPCHF in short-term corrective channel May 29 2020
TradingView

Here's the video on analyzing price action.

Do you know how much your trading mistakes are costing you? It could be hundreds or thousands of dollars each month...that money should be in your pocket, but isn't due to correctable errors. Learn more about finding errors and correcting them.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT @corymitc

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Assume I have positions, all the time, in many pairs. Or, that I will be taking multiple positions as they develop.

Trades are based on strategies and are not meant to be predictions. The number of trades won varies between 30% and 60% based on the strategy. My objective is to make money based on solid reward:risk ratios, not try to predict every move of the market.

