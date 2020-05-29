EURCAD and GBPCHF Close to Key Levels, Awaiting Trades

No new trades this morning so far, but there are a number of pairs near key levels.

It is possible that a trade may trigger before the weekend (requiring a hold over the weekend) but we also may not get signals in these till next week.

There is a trade underway in CADJPY. It is about halfway to the target currently.

Pairs Added to the Watchlist

The EURCAD has put in three similar swing lows and is stalling near the last swing high. With the price in a range, I will be watching for sell signals. The price already put in a short-term peak at 1.5331 overnight, so I will be watching for a price action based short signal on the 5-minute chart.

A price action based entry just means that I need to start seeing bearish price action on the 5-minute near my area of interest. Typically this means a short-term lower swing low and/or lower swing, followed by another lower swing high (which consolidates, usually) which sets up the trade. See the video below.

Targets near 1.5170 and 1.5110. I will unload half the position size at each. Estimated reward:risk is about 8.5:1 if both targets are hit. Since I don't have an actual entry and stop loss level yet, it is just an estimate. More than likely the actual R:R will be higher.

GBPCHF

The GBPCHF is in a shallow rising channel on the hourly chart. I am watching for a short trade near the top of the channel, or a price action signal to indicate that the price has run out of juice to the upside (price just spiked up on hourly) and could be turning over for a selloff in alignment with the downtrend on the daily chart.

If a short trade develops an initial target would be near the bottom of the hourly rising channel.

Here's the video on analyzing price action.

