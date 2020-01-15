Dollar Index Heading into Another Leg Down

The dollar index (DX) has been in a short-term downtrend since October.

Each rally has formed a consolidation at its finish and then dropped below the consolidation to initiate the start of another drop.

On Jan. 15 the dollar index is making such a move. Through early Jan. the USD rallied. It consolidated between Jan. 9 and 14, moving sideways. The sharp drop on Jan. 15 indicates that the pattern is repeating.

The downside target is 95.80, near the bottom of the descending channel, and just above additional support which kicks in below 95.50.



There is still an upward bias based on the longer-term uptrend. Therefore, taking profit on shorts above support is prudent. That said, a trailing stop loss could be used for those who anticipate aggressive dollar weakness.

While many forex traders may not trade the dollar index directly, the chart indicates the dollar is weakening against a basket of currencies. Forex traders can look to take advantage of this by buying currencies against the USD (selling USD).

The EUR/USD, for example, broke above a consolidation (daily chart) along rising trendline support on Jan. 15, signaling a potential long trade.

The Upside Scenario

Given the current pattern, an upside move is less likely. A break back above 97.31 on the DX chart would nullify the current short trade. A stop loss on short positions could be placed slightly above this level.

Given the downtrend, it would be worth waiting for another leg up before going long. Therefore, instead of buying on a break above 97.31, wait and see what transpires. Note that on prior rallies, which typically lasted several months, there were at least one or more good opportunities to get in after the uptrend was established.

In light of the recent weakness, I prefer to see an uptrend develop before going long, and then trade a similar pattern to what we are seeing now on the short side—wait for the rally, pullback, consolidation and then a break back to the upside.

That hasn't happened yet, so until proven otherwise, the short-term bias is down.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.