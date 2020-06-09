Currency Pairs in Play Near Key Levels

The GBPUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and NZDJPY are all near the edges of price structures this morning. Some have already begun to move off the levels during the European session. I'll be watching for trade signals.

GBPUSD

The GBPUSD is bouncing around just above the top of a range that began in early April. This larger range is marked by the solid horizontal blue lines (whole range not shown).

The price is creating a smaller range just above the larger range.

This can be played two ways. The short-term trend is up, and there is a defined channel there. The price is near the bottom of that channel. A buying opportunity exists for a rally back into the 1.2725 region (just below prior high). This is based on the "trading the trend after a breakout" method.

The other way to play this is to wait for a break to the downside from this short-term range that has developed. This indicates a false upside breakout and a selloff back toward the bottom of the large range, with a target near 1.2285 (bottom portion of the range, but above lows).

NZDUSD and NZDJPY

These pairs have similar patterns. They are both at the top of regression channels extending back into 2017. Both saw sharp declines yesterday.

These are large daily channel. I feel no need to pick the exact top. I want to see some bearish price action over at least a few days to indicate the price is rolling over to the downside (if it does, it may not). I will then look to enter on the short side.

In the meantime, there are also short-term rising channels which may provide some short-term buying opportunities. I'd be cautious here though, as we are near the top of the bigger channel.

EURGBP

This pair bounced off the bottom of a short-term range, once again, during the European session.

Upside target near 0.8980.

On the flip side, a break below this current range sends the price back into the old range below.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT @corymitc

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Assume I have positions, all the time, in many pairs. Or, that I will be taking multiple positions as they develop.

Trades are based on strategies and are not meant to be predictions. The number of trades won varies between 30% and 60% based on the strategy. My objective is to make money based on solid reward:risk ratios, not try to predict every move of the market.