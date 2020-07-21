FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
CADJPY Trying to Break 5-Week Range

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Since mid-June the CADJPY has been moving sideways, stuck below resistance near 79.70. Today, July 21, that area is being tested.

CADJPY testing top of range on hourly chart July 21 2020

A breakout higher would signal a re-test of the June high at 81.92. A target could go just below this at 81.50.

If the price fails to move higher and drops off resistance, the first target is 79, which is along a short-term rising trendline. Below that, the next target is 78. That's the bottom of the range. 

Within the range, the price has been putting in higher swing lows. This indicates an increased probability of an upside breakout. 

The price is just starting to consolidate on the hourly chart. The consolidation can be used as a trade trigger. An upside break of the consolidation triggers a long while a downside break triggers a short. 

Another option for the upside breakout is to just let it run if it does happen. This allows us to see if the upside move is legitimate or a false breakout. We can usually tell this by how far and fast the price runs. If it only moves a few pips and then drops right back, that is often a sign of a false breakout. If it runs higher by 20 pips or more and spends some time above resistance, that is more likely a legitimate breakout. In that case, look to take a trend-trade on the next pullback. This helps reduce the chance of getting caught in a false breakout.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

