FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
Forex Trading Tips

CADJPY Trade Underway

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The CADJPY is at the top of a rising channel, yet also bumping up against resistance from multiple swing highs in March and April. 

Here is how the pair looks on the daily chart.

CADJPY near top of channel and range May 28 2020
TradingView

While it is possible to take a short and place a target down near the bottom of the range (75), based on the strategy (point 4 in the article) use of the smaller structure which is currently the rising channel. The target will go near the bottom of the channel, above the prior swing low. 

During the two swings in the channel so far, the price has retraced a little more than 50% of the prior advance. Placing a target at the mid-way point of the last advance provides a target with a reasonable chance of being hit, as well as 6.9:1 reward to risk ratio.

Here's how the trade looks on the 15-minute chart.

cadjpy 15

This trade also provided an entry point yesterday. The price consolidated right near the top of the channel. It then provided another entry several hours after my entry.

I am opting to leave my stop loss and target as they are for the duration of the trade. This typically results in better performance than trying to trail the stop loss. That said, ultimately you are responsible for your own trades and should trade according to your own rules.

Reinforce your trading rules each day, before trading, with a daily routine. It is a simple way to dramatically improve your trading.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT @corymitc

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Assume I have positions, all the time, in many pairs. Or, that I will be taking multiple positions as they develop.

Trades are based on strategies and are not meant to be predictions. The number of trades won varies between 30% and 60% based on the strategy. My objective is to make money based on solid reward:risk ratios, not try to predict every move of the market.

Comments

Forex Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Make a Daily Trading Routine to Improve your Trading, Discipline, and Life

A daily routine is what helps us stick to our trading plan and reinforce good trading habits. Without it, we are more likely to make mistakes, miss trades, and succumb to emotion.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Not Much Matching the Strategy This Morning

There is often a compulsion to trade, even when valid trade setups are not present for a particular strategy. Avoid that compulsion.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

NZD Pairs Line up for Potential Correction

The NZDJPY, NZDCHF, NZDSGD, and GBPNZD all have NZD at resistance and potentially rolling over. I discuss which one to trade and the trade setup.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

bobsiudak

Lessons From the Published Trades in May

Here's how the published trades performed with no intervention. It highlights that being right and making money are different things, and holding for the big profit target results in big gains.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURUSD, NZDSGD, GBPNZD, and Others On the Trade List This Morning

There are a number of pairs near key levels, which means lots of trade possibilities today in EURUSD, NZDSGD, GBPNZD, EURCAD, GBPJPY, USDSEK, and EURSEK.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

GBPUSD and NZDJPY In Key Areas This Morning

The GBPUSD and NZDJPY are on the trade radar this morning as they are near key technical areas.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Awaiting Trades in NZDJPY and GBPNZD, and Others

NZDJPY and GBPNZD are at the top of the watchlist today as they are near the edges of daily-chart price structures.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

USDCAD and NZDJPY Trigger Trades in Early Trading This Week

The USDCAD and NZDJPY have triggered trades as multiple pairs are moving aggressively to start off the week.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

USDCAD and NZDJPY on The Trade List This Morning

The NZDJPY has triggered a trade while the USDCAD is on the watchlist for an entry signal.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

NZDCHF, EURGBP, AUDNZD Trade Setups

The NZDCHF, EURGBP, and AUDNZD all have current trade setups or are getting close to triggering. Here's the trade levels I am watching for.

Cory Mitchell, CMT