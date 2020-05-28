CADJPY Trade Underway

The CADJPY is at the top of a rising channel, yet also bumping up against resistance from multiple swing highs in March and April.

Here is how the pair looks on the daily chart.

While it is possible to take a short and place a target down near the bottom of the range (75), based on the strategy (point 4 in the article) use of the smaller structure which is currently the rising channel. The target will go near the bottom of the channel, above the prior swing low.

During the two swings in the channel so far, the price has retraced a little more than 50% of the prior advance. Placing a target at the mid-way point of the last advance provides a target with a reasonable chance of being hit, as well as 6.9:1 reward to risk ratio.

Here's how the trade looks on the 15-minute chart.

This trade also provided an entry point yesterday. The price consolidated right near the top of the channel. It then provided another entry several hours after my entry.

I am opting to leave my stop loss and target as they are for the duration of the trade. This typically results in better performance than trying to trail the stop loss. That said, ultimately you are responsible for your own trades and should trade according to your own rules.

Reinforce your trading rules each day, before trading, with a daily routine. It is a simple way to dramatically improve your trading.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT @corymitc

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Assume I have positions, all the time, in many pairs. Or, that I will be taking multiple positions as they develop.

Trades are based on strategies and are not meant to be predictions. The number of trades won varies between 30% and 60% based on the strategy. My objective is to make money based on solid reward:risk ratios, not try to predict every move of the market.