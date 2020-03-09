FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
CADJPY Consolidating, Awaiting Breakout

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Yesterday I wrote CADJPY About to Enter Multi-Year Support. In the following hours, the price crashed through the bottom of that support zone at 75, hitting a low of 73.74 before rebounding slightly. The pair is currently consolidating on the 4-hour chart near 75.

The consolidation has formed a range between 75.84 and 74.34*.

I will be watching for a breakout of that range/consolidation. 

I prefer the short given the weakness in oil, but I will trade a breakout in either direction. 

Beware the false breakouts, especially to the uspide. With oil cratering today that will likely have a long-term negative impact on the Canadian economy if those low prices continue. Of course, we can't be certain oil will stay low, or that the CAD can't stage a rally to the uspide. 

Therefore, I am willing to trade breakouts in both directions, but I am much more cautious on the long given the strong downtrend.

CADJPY consolidating after sharp price drop March 9 2020
TradingView

After the last consolidation breakout to the downside, we saw a drop of more than 5%. I think more of that oil drop still needs to be priced into this pair. So we could see more moves like that. A 3% drop below the consolidation puts a target near 72, and a 5% drop is 70.50.

You can also use a trailing stop loss, or a combination of a target and a trailing stop loss. For a trailing stop loss, I have been using Renko charts.

If an upside breakout develops, I would definitely use a trailing stop loss as the price could turn very quickly. 

*These levels will vary by broker and can be quite different in times of high volatility. Use your own broker's numbers for analysis.

Why I am Trading CADJPY

There are lots of pairs with movement to capture right now. There is volatility everywhere. I have been trading CADJPY a lot because of the oil connection. CAD weakens when oil weakens, and JPY strengthens when oil weakens. Also, CAD is a risk-on currency which means people tend to sell it in times of panic. JPY is a safe haven currency, which means people buy it in times of panic. There are a lot of factors pushing this pair to have a big move to the downside. A lot of downside has already occurred. We shall see if there is more. 

On the flip side, if panic starts leaving the market, and oil rises, CADJPY could have a sizable rally. But no need to guess, just follow the price action. 

I am currently short.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me in my free Facebook swing trading group.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

