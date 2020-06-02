CADCHF Triggering At Top of Channel, EURJPY, and USDCHF on Radar

The CADCHF has had a very strong run recently, reaching the top of a channel that extends back to late March.



The 5-minute chart is forming a double top above the top of the channel. The topping pattern indicates that the price may be dropping back into the channel.



I have placed a target 0.7037 which provided a roughly 5:1 reward:risk based on my entry near 0.7115.

This target is not at the opposite side of the pattern. Although it is close to the top of the smaller channel the pair recently broke out of. The target is also at the 50% retracement level of the last wave up. Prior pullbacks have retraced at least 50% of the up-waves during the recent channels, but sometimes not much more.

For more on how this strategy works, see The Price Structure Strategy Reading and Watch List.

USDCHF

The USDCHF broke below channel support, briefly, yesterday and today during the European session. It then quickly rallied after forming a consolidation on the 5-minute chart and then broke back to the upside.

Since both signals occurred during the European session, I am not in a trade.

I will be watching for another opportunity to enter.

If another entry occurs, the target is near 0.9680, just below the current descending trendline.

EURJPY

EURJPY is at the top of a descending channel extending back to February of 2018. It is also trying to take out the highs from February and March of this year. This could be resistance for the pair. We'll see.

Watching for signs of a topping pattern on the lower time frames.

If a short trade signal occurs, the downside target is near 119.50. This is a 40% retracement of the last wave up. Because of the strength of the recent upwaves, some pullbacks have only retraced this far. Since we can't be sure if that pattern will change, I will use this conservative target. If it is hit, we will likely have more opportunities to get short as the price continues to head lower within the longer-term descending channel (not shown, zoom out on daily). This target is also near the bottom of the current short-term rising regression channel.

With a decent entry, the trade provides for estimated reward:risk of 8:1 or greater.

As the hourly chart shows, the price is still moving to the upside. There is no trade yet. The price needs to roll over to the downside on the lower timeframes.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT @corymitc

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Assume I have positions, all the time, in many pairs. Or, that I will be taking multiple positions as they develop.

Trades are based on strategies and are not meant to be predictions. The number of trades won varies between 30% and 60% based on the strategy. My objective is to make money based on solid reward:risk ratios, not try to predict every move of the market.