CADCHF Finally Rolls Over, USDCHF at Key Level

The CADCHF is starting to rollover after hanging out at the top of its channel for the prior two sessions.

USDCHF aggressively bounced off the bottom of its range on June 1 and 2, and has hit the same area again today.

CADCHF

The trade was discussed on June 2. We had some choppiness and then a CAD interest rate announcement. If the price is still near my entry area (or stop loss) on a swing trade heading into a major news announcement, I always prefer to close the position and then reopen after.



Following the announcement, the price moved back to the top of channel and consolidated again during the US session June 3. The price has been rolling over to the downside since. It is heading toward the target at 0.7037.

USDCHF

USDCHF is at the bottom of a narrowing range.

This bottom has been probed 3 times in June so far, with swift moves to the upside the prior two times.

Currently, the price is making new lows. So we'll need to wait and see if the price keeps running to the downside, or if it is a false breakout.

If the price moves back up that sets up a potential long trade.

The short-term upside target is 0.9635, near the highs of the last few days. Using the five-minute chart for the entry, the estimated reward:risk is 4.5:1.

If holding for a longer-term swing trade, the next target is near 0.9680, below the descending trendline. Reward:risk estimated at 9:1.

If the price keeps dropping, no trade at this time.

More interested in short-term trades? Day trading? Being in and out within the day. Then check out the video on how to use price action or price structures for day trading.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT @corymitc

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Assume I have positions, all the time, in many pairs. Or, that I will be taking multiple positions as they develop.

Trades are based on strategies and are not meant to be predictions. The number of trades won varies between 30% and 60% based on the strategy. My objective is to make money based on solid reward:risk ratios, not try to predict every move of the market.