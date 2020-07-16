Bitcoin Forming Ideal Cup and Handle Pattern

Bitcoin is forming a cup and handle pattern. There are a lot of positive traits about that pattern that could result in a big move.

First, the price needs to break out of the handle, to the upside. This hasn't happened yet.



The handle is a triangle. Volatility is contracting and that is a good thing. Volume is also dropping off. A big move often follows super low volume with this pattern.



The actual cryptocurrency could be traded, or Bitcoin futures have similar price levels and targets.



Bitcoin Trade Levels

The price is currently consolidating inside the triangle.

A move above $9,355 breaks the smallest daily consolidation. That is one possible entry. It provides the highest reward:risk with a stop loss below $9,025. It also has the highest stop-out chance. Note that since the upside breakout hasn't occurred yet, this consolidation could change in size, and thus the stop loss level may change.



Another entry is a break above the $9,480 (rounded) July 8 swing high.



The "roomiest" stop loss is to place it below $8,830. The downside is the reward:risk drops off as well.



This pattern has the potential to run 50%, putting a target near $14,000.



If holding this for the longer-term, the next target is the $19,000 region. This cup and handle is a "technical turn-around" pattern, meaning it could shift the longer-term downtrend into an uptrend if we get a sustained upside breakout. If the uptrend starts, those prior highs are likely to be tested.



If the upside breakout occurs, the 50% target could take up to a few months to hit, but it could be less than a month.



With the $14,000 target, the reward:risk could be 12:1 depending on the trade levels chosen. Less if giving the stop loss more room or opting for/getting a higher entry point.

Holding for the big gains isn't required. Getting in and out with smaller reward:risk trades, like 4 or 5:1, is also acceptable. For example, if your risk is 5% (the difference between entry and stop loss), an exit with a 25% profit is 5:1. A solid trade as well.

By Cory Mitchell

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.