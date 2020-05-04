FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
Forex Trading Tips

AUDUSD Along Rising Trendline Support For Potential Long Trade

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The AUDUSD is currently close to a rising trendline, with the price moving in an overall uptrend since late March.

The hourly chart shows indications of a potential bottom in the vicinity of the trendline, with a sharp bounce off the May 3 intraday low of 0.6373 (varies by broker).

AUDUSD hourly chart bouncing off rising trendline May 4 2020
AUDUSD Hourly ChartTradingView

AUDUSD Trendline Trade Details

  • Long entry near 0.64. Taking a higher entry reduced the reward-to-risk; a lower entry increases it.
  • Stop loss goes below 0.6372.
  • Target near 0.6555. The exact target does not matter. Anywhere in that vicinity captures the potential uptrend, but is conservative in that the price does not need to make a new high above the April 30 swing high (0.6570) in order to reach the target.
  • Reward:risk is about 5.8:1, and approaching 6.5:1 if using an entry point a bit below 0.64.

AUDUSD Analysis

The AUDUSD is in an uptrend since late March.

The manually drawn lines on the chart connect the major swing highs and lows. This shows that the recent upward trend trajectory has slowed. This is why the target is below the prior swing high, not above it. Overall, though, the uptrend still looks healthy at this point.

The regression channel shows where the bulk of the price action has occurred.

If the price stalls in the vicinity of the target, but below it, exiting early is a valid option with a weakening trend.  I would not be too eager to get out though; the trend is still intact.

The AUD has a 0.25% interest rate while the USD as a 0% rate. The swap each night is minimal. Being long may provide a small credit to the account for each day the trade is held (varies by broker).

Correlation and Other Trade Notes

The USDCAD is exhibiting a similar trade setup (except it is a short, since the USD is listed first in that pair). The AUDUSD and USDCAD share a 83% correlation on the daily timeframe over the last several months. I opted to trade AUDUSD because the uptrend is stronger than the downtrend in USDCAD.

CADJPY has also recently bounced off support. This is tied to the USDCAD trade mentioned above, since the CADJPY is correlated to the USDCAD. 

The AUDUSD is not as highly correlated to the CADJPY, so there is also a trade there. I have opted to skip it since the CADJPY is in a narrowing range (triangle) so the upside target and profit potential is smaller.

I also have a EURCAD short (long CAD) currently. The AUDUSD is somewhat correlated (-65%) to that trade. So that is another reason I have opted to skip the USDCAD and CADJPY trades. Taking any more trades that are correlated, such as another CAD trade, would increase risk too much. The proper position size is used to limit risk, but taking on multiple correlated trades means we are multiplying that risk with each trade.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Assume I have positions, all the time, in many pairs.

Trades are based on strategies and are not meant to be predictions. The number of trades won varies between 30% and 60% based on the strategy. My objective is to make money based on solid reward:risk ratios, not try to predict every move of the market.

Comments

Forex Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EURCAD Setting Up High Reward-to-Risk Trade

The EURCAD is at a short-term resistance level with the potential to trap a lot of traders no matter which way it goes. High reward:risk trade potential.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT

EURUSD Launches Massive Intraday Reversal and Triggers Long Trade

EURUSD breaks above large consolidation and prior swing high, ushering in a sharp reversal to the upside. Long trade in progress.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURPLN Near Major Resistance and in a Triangle Pattern, Watch for Breakout

EURPLN is on the cusp of breaking out of a large triangle pattern right near a decade-long resistance area. Potential for high reward-to-risk trade to trigger soon.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT

USDJPY Drops Below Support, Downside Targets and Reversal Scenarios

USDJPY drop below support signaling continuation of the downtrend. There are two downside targets, as well as reversal signals to watch for.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURUSD Trades and Price Action Outlook for This Week

EURUSD price action trade signals and scenarios to monitor this week. I am currently stalking another short trade on the daily chart.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT

Hold Forex Trades Through the Weekend, or Close Them?

Weekends present gap risk to forex traders, as well as large spreads in late trading Friday and early trading on Sunday. Here's how to determine whether to keep the forex trade open or close it before weekend.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Which Forex Pairs to Trade - Day Trading and Swing Trading

There are lots of forex pairs. These lists and notes will help you determine which pairs to trade, whether day trading or swing trading.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

The One-Bar Trailing Stop Loss, Aggressive and Effective

The one-bar or one-candle trailing stop loss aggressively trails the stop loss as each bar or candle closes. This reduces risk quickly, locks in profits, and prevents holding through a pullback.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

GBPCAD Price Action Trade Signal on Daily Chart - April 22, 2020

The GBPCAD has a flashed a price action sell signal on the daily chart. An aggressive trailing stop loss eliminates risk quickly and helps to lock in profit.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT

EURJPY At Key Level, Trades to Consider Based on Price Action

The EURJPY is near a key level, providing a trade opportunity whether the price bounces or breaks lower.

Cory Mitchell, CMT