AUDUSD Along Rising Trendline Support For Potential Long Trade

The AUDUSD is currently close to a rising trendline, with the price moving in an overall uptrend since late March.

The hourly chart shows indications of a potential bottom in the vicinity of the trendline, with a sharp bounce off the May 3 intraday low of 0.6373 (varies by broker).

AUDUSD Trendline Trade Details

Long entry near 0.64. Taking a higher entry reduced the reward-to-risk; a lower entry increases it.

Stop loss goes below 0.6372.

Target near 0.6555. The exact target does not matter. Anywhere in that vicinity captures the potential uptrend, but is conservative in that the price does not need to make a new high above the April 30 swing high (0.6570) in order to reach the target.

Reward:risk is about 5.8:1, and approaching 6.5:1 if using an entry point a bit below 0.64.

AUDUSD Analysis

The AUDUSD is in an uptrend since late March.

The manually drawn lines on the chart connect the major swing highs and lows. This shows that the recent upward trend trajectory has slowed. This is why the target is below the prior swing high, not above it. Overall, though, the uptrend still looks healthy at this point.

The regression channel shows where the bulk of the price action has occurred.

If the price stalls in the vicinity of the target, but below it, exiting early is a valid option with a weakening trend. I would not be too eager to get out though; the trend is still intact.

The AUD has a 0.25% interest rate while the USD as a 0% rate. The swap each night is minimal. Being long may provide a small credit to the account for each day the trade is held (varies by broker).

Correlation and Other Trade Notes

The USDCAD is exhibiting a similar trade setup (except it is a short, since the USD is listed first in that pair). The AUDUSD and USDCAD share a 83% correlation on the daily timeframe over the last several months. I opted to trade AUDUSD because the uptrend is stronger than the downtrend in USDCAD.

CADJPY has also recently bounced off support. This is tied to the USDCAD trade mentioned above, since the CADJPY is correlated to the USDCAD.



The AUDUSD is not as highly correlated to the CADJPY, so there is also a trade there. I have opted to skip it since the CADJPY is in a narrowing range (triangle) so the upside target and profit potential is smaller.

I also have a EURCAD short (long CAD) currently. The AUDUSD is somewhat correlated (-65%) to that trade. So that is another reason I have opted to skip the USDCAD and CADJPY trades. Taking any more trades that are correlated, such as another CAD trade, would increase risk too much. The proper position size is used to limit risk, but taking on multiple correlated trades means we are multiplying that risk with each trade.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Assume I have positions, all the time, in many pairs.

Trades are based on strategies and are not meant to be predictions. The number of trades won varies between 30% and 60% based on the strategy. My objective is to make money based on solid reward:risk ratios, not try to predict every move of the market.