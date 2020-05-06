AUDNZD on the Radar, EURJPY Breaks out, EURCAD and AUDUSD Trades Continue

There are lots of AUD pairs near important levels, same with JPY pairs. When flushing some out due to high correlations with others, we are left with a few to look at.



AUDNZD has bounced of its sharp rising trendline on the daily chart. It has already moved above the entry which developed overnight. A limit buy order can be placed near 1.0633 with a stop loss below 1.0610. This order will likely need to fill in the next day or two on a quick pullback. If the price starts rising too much I'll cancel the order and consider the trade missed. That will often happen in a 24-hour market.

A more in-depth article on this pair will be coming later today. Discussing why this is a trade, and the important price structures in play.

The AUDUSD trade continues to unfold. It is in the profit after an entry near 0.64. It is currently in a pullback but nothing sinister has developed yet. The stop loss can be moved to just above breakeven. A break higher, out of the current correction, is a good sign obviously. A break lower out of correction likely stops out the trade.



AUDJPY is near a trade level, but was eliminated due to correlation with AUDUSD, and AUDUSD is currently stronger for a long. If these pairs start to break lower, AUDJPY will be the better short. That scenario will be discussed if it develops.

The EURCAD trade is in the profit after going short at 1.54866 (based on 15-minute chart). Trailing stop loss has been reduced, so a profit is assured. The trade is facing its first major correction right now. A sizable pullback doesn't negate the short trade, and may even provide another entry opportunity, or the option to add to the short position. But that is yet to be determined. We'll see how this rally acts.

The EURJPY trade, which was discussed yesterday, broke lower shortly after the US session ended. I was waiting to see if a smaller consolidation would develop. It did, near 115.50, but I was not at my desk at that time, so I am not in this trade. The original trade discussed on the drop below 115.50 with a stop loss above 116 would be underway for those who took it. I have revised the target on this one to 113 to align with the bottom of the larger price channel lower. Reward:risk still greater than 5:1.

The chart shows the two entries that formed.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Assume I have positions, all the time, in many pairs.

Trades are based on strategies and are not meant to be predictions. The number of trades won varies between 30% and 60% based on the strategy. My objective is to make money based on solid reward:risk ratios, not try to predict every move of the market.