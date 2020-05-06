AUDNZD In Short-Term Uptrend, Approaching Top of Large Descending Trend Channel

The AUDNZD presented a number of opportunities to get long in May. Unfortunately, I missed seeing them in the past few days because the AUDNZD is near the bottom of the forex pairs I look through.

Sidenote: I recently created a new daily routine to help remedy such issues. In recent months my daily life has changed somewhat. I used to look through my pairs in the evening, but that is harder to do now. So I created a new routine where I look through all my pairs in the morning right after I wake up. I mark off the current price structures, flag potential trades, drop down to a lower time frame and look for entries, and add pairs to a visual watchlist that are close to entries. Hopefully, fewer missed trades that way. Although, in a 24-hour market, we will still have lots. A daily routine is as important as a trading plan. The trading plan tells you how to trade. The routine makes sure that trading plan is maximized with effecient use of time and mental resources.

Let's look at the AUDNZD, and why it presented a short-term upside trade based on price structures. Then we'll look at the longer-term structures which are looming.

Short-Term AUDNZD Uptrend

Zooming in on the daily chart, there is a strong rising channel underway. It's highlighted with a regression channel. This is a price structure. I prefer to buy near the bottom of price structures and sell near the the top (below prior high, typically).

We can also watch for breakouts when the price is near the top or bottom of price structures.

The price being near the regression channel bottom indicated the potential for a trade. Dropping to a lower time frame provides the trade levels.

The trendline means nothing without the price providing evidence that it is going to stop falling and start rising.

On the hourly chart, the AUDNZD selling starts to taper. The angle between lows gets flatter. There is a consolidation after this, which has a false breakout to the downside, followed by a break above the consoldiaiton. That was the first entry signal.

Another entry signal was discussed earlier today, near 1.0633 as the price pulled back, consolidated, and then bounced higher off the price swing low.

The two potential trades are shown on the chart below. Red areas mark the risk (entry to stop loss), while the green area marks the profit potential (entry to profit target).

Both trades provided roughly 5:1 reward:risk ratios with a target just below the prior major swing high (the one that is near the top of the channel).

If the first trade was taken, once the second trade appears, the position could be added to. This is because the stop loss on the first position could be moved up to the stop loss of the second position, eliminating the risk on the first position. Twice the position size, but the same original risk (or less if you opted to take less on the second position). Just an option to think about for future trades.

AUDNZD Larger Structures

In the charts above you may have noticed a blue descending line running along the top of the chart. That is the next structure to be on the lookout for.

While AUDNZD is in a nice uptrend since March, over the longer-term it is in a descending channel.

The trend is strongly up now, so I respect that and take trades. But as the price approaches the profit target, and anywhere between about 1.0730 and 1.0850, we are near the top of a larger structure. In that area, I want to see price action that indicates whether the price is going to drop back into the channel and head back toward the bottom, or if the price is going to breakout.

If the rising channel is still intact and presents buying opportunities, those can still be traded.

Final Note on Price Structures

The various structures also provide some insight into how traders trade on various time frames. A longer-term trader viewing this entire descending channel, could have gone long back near 1.01 and gotten out up here near 1.07.



Shorter-term swing traders trade the swings within the rising tight channel.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Assume I have positions, all the time, in many pairs.

Trades are based on strategies and are not meant to be predictions. The number of trades won varies between 30% and 60% based on the strategy. My objective is to make money based on solid reward:risk ratios, not try to predict every move of the market.