AUDCAD Approaching Key Area, Awaiting High Reward-to-Risk Trade

A potential trade in the AUDCAD was briefly discussed on the morning of May 7. Let's take a deeper look at the pair and price structures that are in play.

A Return to Prior Support

Australia and Canada have similar economies, so the currencies will often have ranging periods.

The AUDCAD moved in a big range between 2013 and mid-2019. The support level for that range is where the AUDCAD finds itself back at now, after falling more 11% and then rebounding.

The weekly chart shows the path of the currency dropping from one range into the next.

It also shows the long-term downtrend which resulted in a break of the range. The pair is also at the top of that descending regression channel (doesn't indicate trades, just areas to watch).

The AUDCAD short-term trend is up, as shown on the daily chart below, and it has currently stalled right near the top of the descending channel, and the old range support level.



So what does that mean? Well, price will go whatever direction it wants. It could go higher, back into the old range, or it could sell-off. Depending on what time frame you look at, it could do both.

With such a steep run-up, a sharp correction lower seems likely...but that is just opinion. The price action will determine whether to go long or short.

To see what the price action is staying, drop down to the hourly to see how the price is acting near this key area.

Right now, the price action is neutral: a move down (channel down) followed by a channel up of the same size.



There are short-term trade opportunities in these channels. Buying near the rising channel bottom may snag a good price for an eventual big rally, or just a rally back to the key area above.



To see a sizable move in either direction, more definitive price action typically occurs.

What to Watch For

The moves to watch for are the basic concepts related to trends and price action.

If the price action starts rolling over, after hitting resistance (key area) twice, and then makes a lower swing low and then a lower swing high (or lower swing high and then a lower swing low) on the hourly chart, that sets up a short trade which could benefit from a significant decline.



If the price rallies up through 0.9150, that would create a higher swing high above the April 29 high. A higher swing low would create a potential long trade with a small amount of risk, ready to capture the next swing higher in the uptrend.

Once the price creates the appropriate swing highs or lows to signal a trade in a specific direction, it is possible to drop down to a 15-minute or even 5-minute chart to really zero-in the entry and keep the stop loss as close as possible.



A tight stop loss helps maximize the reward:risk on these types of trades where there could be a big move.

Risk:Reward

I don't know exactly how this trade is going to set up yet, but base on how the price has recently been moving, I would expect about 20 to 30 pips of risk, for a trade that could run 350 pips or more to the downside.



My upside expectations are smaller, approximately 100 to 150 pips before we start hitting profit target levels.



See the video below for assessing profit target levels.



The downside scenario is much more appealing based on the bigger descending channel currently in play.

AUDCAD Note

The two countries have the same interest rate, 0.25%, so most brokers charge a small amount rollover each night in this pair. It is inconsequential to the trade.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Assume I have positions, all the time, in many pairs.