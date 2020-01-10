FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
AUD/NZD Bouncing Off Major Support, 350 Pip Rally Coming?

Cory Mitchell, CMT

On Jan. 9 and 10 the Australian dollar (AUD) bounced hard against the New Zealand dollar (NZD). 

While a couple-day rally is by no means confirmation that the sharp drop that began in mid-November is over, the bounce does come at an interesting area. 

Since 2017 the price has bounced aggressively when it reached between 1.04 and 1.025 (rounded). The ensuing rally was at least 350 pips, from the low, and up to 900 pips (rounded). 

AUD/NZD near major support level Jan. 10 2020
TradingView

Note: The Jan. 3 long-wicked candle will vary significantly by broker. This default broker on TradingView (Oanda) shows the price hit below 1.01. Other brokers saw the price barely drop below 1.02 or even 1.03. Therefore, you will notice a significant difference in price on that bar depending on your broker. 

This is an important multi-year support area. It doesn't mean the price couldn't drop below it. On two occasions, in 2015 and 2019 (depending on your broker), it has. 

Despite this, the downside is likely limited to 100 pips, down to 1.03 or slightly below. 

On the other hand, a reversal off the area is likely to trigger a rally into the 1.07 to 1.075 region, where a descending trendline intersects.

The broader range, extending back to 2014, provides resistance near 1.13.

Ways to Trade AUD/NZD

Half of the bottoms in this support area have been clean, meaning sharp reversals back to the upside, while the other half have been choppy. Keep that in mind. If a rally does develop, a trade may be stopped out once or twice before the rally. 

One way to trade the pair is to buy between 1.04 and 1.0350, with a stop loss just below 1.03. This assumes that 1.0316 on January 8 was the low for this swing, but still gives the trade a bit of extra room in case that area is retested.

This trade provides a greater than 4:1 reward-to-risk ratio, with the potential for 8:1 depending on the exact entry and profit target used. That sounds great, but there is the risk of being stopped out, possibly multiple times with this approach, if the bottoming process is choppy. The price may also not bottom out here, and may instead bottom out at a lower level. 

AUD/NZD potential trade setups off support Jan. 10 2020
TradingView

Another buying method is to wait for a reversal to occur. I would want to see a rally above 1.05, followed by a pullback and higher swing low. Once the swing low has occurred, I would watch for a move back to the upside (daily chart) in order to go long. A stop loss is placed below the low that just occurred. This too can provide for an attractive risk/reward since the target is still the 1.07 region but the stop loss/risk could be quite small. 

AUD/NZD Notes

Being long the AUD/NZD will result in a small amount of interest being charged each day. This is because AUD has a 0.75% interest rate while NZD has a 1% rate.

Also see EUR/NZD Continues Toward Head and Shoulders Support on Sharp Drop.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Forex Trade Ideas

