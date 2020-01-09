FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
Forex Trading Tips

AUD/CAD Presents Another Opportunity To Short in Downtrend

Cory Mitchell, CMT

AUD/CAD may present another favorable area to get short. The pair is in a long-term downtrend and broke below a triangle pattern on Jan. 6. 

The triangle breakout area, as well as a series of swing lows, provide potential resistance between 0.8980 and 0.9015.

AUDCAD triangle breakout in downtrend Jan. 8 2020
TradingView

Following a steep leg down the pair is rallying and has entered the resistance area (red box).  Watch for the price to stall in the resistance area and then only consider a short trade if the price starts moving back to the downside.

Entry signals include a consolidation and a downside breakout of the consolidation, a bearish engulfing pattern or any other pattern that indicates a reversal back to the downside. 

Bullish Case

Given the downtrend, watching for the short is favorable, yet if the price rallies sharply that shorting opportunity may not materialize where expected.

If the price rallies back into the triangle, above 0.9050, I would hold off on taking a trade, short or long. 

If the price rallies above 0.9150 that is a buy signal. The triangle will be broken to the upside and the breakout will have added fuel because of the false breakout to the downside. 

The short is still in play right now. The bullish case has a lot of "ifs" in order for it to happen.

AUD/CAD Notes

Short AUD/CAD has the added benefit of receiving daily interest. Longs pay daily interest.

This is because the AUD interest rate is 0.75% while the CAD rate is 1.75%. 

Also see EUR/CHF Breaks Lower Following Triangle for another trade idea.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments

Forex Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How to Spot Trends and Trend Reversals Using Price Action

Price action based trading relies solely on the price chart for making trading decisions. Price movement is the purest indicator traders have. Price determines profit and loss, nothing else.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Trends and Opportunities in the Forex Majors This Week (April 13, 2020)

Looking at the trends in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, NZDUSD, and AUDUSD, how to analyze price action, and areas to watch.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

NZDUSD Consolidating, Awaiting Breakout

The 4-hour chart shows the price consolidating just above a major swing high. With volatility likely to return, here are ways to trade it.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

CADJPY Still Providing Opportunities in Big Range

Something is eventually going to give, but in the meantime, the CADJPY continues to swing back and forth in 4% to 5.5% moves.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURCAD At Key Level and Consolidating, Awaiting Consolidation Breakout

EURCAD is consolidating at a key level. Awaiting a consolidation breakout to signal a trade. Oil may once again be a catalyst.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How I'm Trading The Forex Majors This Week, Using Price Action (April 6)

Discussing potential trades in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD using price action techniques for analyzing trend strength and weakness.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How The News Hurts Your Trading - Here's How to Take Advantage

There is bad news everywhere right now, and because of COVID-19 everyone has an opinion about it and its effects. Step back, and trust price action. Listening to news can hurt your trading.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURNZD Getting Squeezed + A Better Way to Trade Triangle Patterns

The EURNZD, a formerly very volatile pair, is seeing its price action get compressed in a triangle pattern. Here are ways to trade it.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURUSD Consolidating at Wedge Support, Awaiting Consolidation Breakout

Awaiting to see which direction the next opportunity will be in EURUSD. It is at a key level and consolidating.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How I am Trading the Forex Majors This Week, March 30

A look at the opportunities I am seeing in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, and NZDUSD. They are consolidating and awaiting breakouts.

Cory Mitchell, CMT