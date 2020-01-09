AUD/CAD Presents Another Opportunity To Short in Downtrend

AUD/CAD may present another favorable area to get short. The pair is in a long-term downtrend and broke below a triangle pattern on Jan. 6.

The triangle breakout area, as well as a series of swing lows, provide potential resistance between 0.8980 and 0.9015.

Following a steep leg down the pair is rallying and has entered the resistance area (red box). Watch for the price to stall in the resistance area and then only consider a short trade if the price starts moving back to the downside.

Entry signals include a consolidation and a downside breakout of the consolidation, a bearish engulfing pattern or any other pattern that indicates a reversal back to the downside.

Bullish Case

Given the downtrend, watching for the short is favorable, yet if the price rallies sharply that shorting opportunity may not materialize where expected.

If the price rallies back into the triangle, above 0.9050, I would hold off on taking a trade, short or long.

If the price rallies above 0.9150 that is a buy signal. The triangle will be broken to the upside and the breakout will have added fuel because of the false breakout to the downside.

The short is still in play right now. The bullish case has a lot of "ifs" in order for it to happen.

AUD/CAD Notes

Short AUD/CAD has the added benefit of receiving daily interest. Longs pay daily interest.

This is because the AUD interest rate is 0.75% while the CAD rate is 1.75%.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.