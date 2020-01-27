Watch EUR/GBP at This Important Level

In mid-December the EUR/GBP plunged, creating a multi-year low at 0.8277. The price rapidly ascended after that, confirming that the multi-year support, while slightly breached, remains a strong buying area.

The price action since the rally off support looks to be corrective in nature, indicating the potential for the price to move significantly higher following this correction to the downside.

The correction took the form of a range, oscillating between 0.8596 and 0.8551. On Jan. 22 the price dropped below the correction low, reaching down to 0.8388, followed by the price moving swiftly back to the range bottom at 0.8551.

The level to watch is the 0.8460 region. If the price starts climbing back above that level, the corrective low may be in place. This would indicate a rally to the upside; a continuation of the rally off major support seen in December.

For an upside move, the initial target is just below the top of the range, near 0.8580. Beyond that, 0.8950, and then 0.9250.

The downside of the long is the negative rollover. The EUR rate is 0% while the GBP rate is 0.75%. For this reason, instead of holding one long-term trade, I would rather get in and out of several trades over the next several months if the upside scenario develops.

There is a GBP interest rate decision this week, on Thursday at 7 AM EST.

While there is the possibility that the price could head back lower, this is of less interest to me given the proximity to major support. A downside move is definitely tradeable on smaller time frames, but if the price moves back into the prior range, the longer-term outlook looks bullish.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.