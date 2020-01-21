The US dollar/Russian ruble has traded in a descending channel since late 2018. The recent selloff has pushed the pair to the bottom of that channel. The bottom of the channel also aligns with a support area from mid-2018.

The daily chart has seen the price consolidate (Jan. 9 -13) and on Jan. 14 the pair is breaking the consolidation to the upside.

There is the potential for the price to rise. Targets include resistance at 64.50 and 65.50. Exit orders could be placed just below these levels.

As of Jan. 21 the price has continued to move the upside, further indicating that a bottom may be in.

Two Ways to Trade This USD/RUB Pattern

One potential long entry is near 61.50 to 61.40, the daily consolidation breakout point, with a stop loss below 60.70. This would require a limit order since the price is currently at 61.78

Another strategy is to wait for more confirmation of a trend change back to the upside. This would include waiting for all of the following

A daily close above 62.40. Followed by a pullback that consolidates above 61. A consolidation forms on the daily chart. A breakout above the consolidation.

This is essentially a pullback-within-a-trend trade. We are waiting for signs that the short-term trend has reversed to the upside (higher swing high and higher swing low) and then enter when the price starts moving back to the upside.

A consolidation often occurs, but other bullish candlestick or chart patterns could also be used to signal the entry.

USD/RUB Notes

The downside to the trade is that being long the USD/RUB means a large daily interest payment. The USD rate is 1.75% while the RUB rate is 6.25%. The RUB rate is expected to keep falling over the next year. The longer the trade lasts the more interest is paid. Therefore, it is better to enter multiple trades on shorter timeframes than to hold through the entire period. If the price bursts to the upside consider the use of a trailing stop loss to collect profits and then look for another entry.

USD/RUB Decline Scenario

While the price has moved above support, the pair may continue declining through it. A close below 60.50 leaves little support until 58. The price took off from that level in early 2018 and it hasn't been retested. The next support is from 56.50 to 55.50.

Being short the USD/RUB means collecting the interest rate differential.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.