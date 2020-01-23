USD/JPY Has Another False Breakout, Moving Lower

The USD/JPY broke out of a range on Jan. 13. After that, the price consolidated until Jan. 22. On Jan. 23 the price broke the consolidation to the downside, with the price moving back into the prior range.

This whole range comes near a descending trendline which extends back to late 2018. This pair is battling to break above it and head toward resistance at 114. Or, if the current downtrend holds, the price heads back toward support at 108.50 to 108, and then potentially 105.

In the Forex Majors Video Outlook this week I mentioned that the tone was bullish. The price had broken to the upside, and an upside breakout of the consolidation would signal a further advance. That didn't happen. Instead, the consolidation broke to the downside.

This means the range is still in effect, and it is expanding as false breakouts push out the extremes of the range. In the video, it was indicated that if the price did break to the downside the target is near the bottom of range. I would look to get out (of a short) on any turn higher on the daily chart in the 108.50 to 108 area.

If the price does drop into that support area near 108.50, watch for another consolidation. I would trade a breakout of that consolidation in either direction.

Control risk with stop losses and position sizing.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.