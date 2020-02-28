FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Top Stories
Forex Trade Ideas
News Events
Forex Analysis

Trading Days Like Today (and This Week) Can Make You a Fortune in Forex

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Feb. 27 produced some massive price moves in a lot of currencies discussed in recent articles. It was a big money day. These types of days and weeks can make your whole year. 

USDJPY got hit hard as the JPY accelerated to the upside (USD down) as panic set into the financial markets. USDJPY was discussed in USDJPY Near Key Area. It entered the important area, and then plunged right through it.

USDJPY breaks back into old range after big false breakout Feb. 27 2020
TradingView

The EURUSD also soared to the upside, extending a rally that began a week ago. Still riding this one from a trade discussed in EURUSD Soars of Channel Support.

EURUSD rallies off channel support Feb. 27 2020
TradingView

EURGBP also had a big rally today. This long was discussed 10 days ago in EURGBP Enters Important Support Area.

EURGBP rallies off major support Feb. 27 2020
TradingView

Also benefited for a CADJPY short as oil is under pressure which hurts Canada (oil exporter) and helps Japan (oil importer), and JPY is also a safehaven when shit hits the fan. I have overlaid oil on the left scale. As we can see, based on the correlation, CAD was high to begin with in February as oil was in a steep decline.

CADJPY decline in correlation with oil prices Feb. 27 2020
TradingView

While the USD was weak against the JPY (mentioned above) it was strong against CAD as oil got hammered lower. The USDCAD surged above the top of the wedge, discussed in the Forex Game Plan for This Week. I had taken a short on this one initially and was stopped out on that before the rally.

USDCAD rallies out of wedge pattern Feb. 27 2020
TradingView

It pays to have some tools that help you spot trades (see Regressions) and to stick with them (see Renko) when they are working for you. There are certain times, like times of panic, when it pays to be patient and hold for the bigger move in a calculated way. This is a time of amazing trading opportunity.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me in my free Facebook swing trading group.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Comments

Forex Analysis

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GBPCAD At Resistance with Trade Potential

The GBPCAD is in a triangle pattern, presenting both short-term and long-term opportunities.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

USDJPY Near Key Prior Breakout Area

A sharp rally last week has been erased. Now we get to see where the USDJPY really wants to go. Here's how I'm trading it.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Forex Majors Game Plan for Week of Feb. 24 2020

Video outlook of the trading opportunities I am watching in the forex majors this week, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD, and NZDUSD.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How to Use Regression Channels to Aid in Trade Selection and Analysis

Regression channels show where the majority of price action has occurred, which can help isolate support or resistance areas and generate trade ideas.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

by

CoryMitchell-CMT

EURUSD Soars off Channel Support, Outlook and Trades Going Forward

The EURUSD is bouncing off double-channel support. This is a key area to watch for a possible bottom.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Forex Oddball Trade Ideas Feb. 19 (EURCNH, USDSGD)

These two pairs are near major trade opportunity levels, and have broken out or are close to a consolidation breakout.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURCHF Trades Into 3-Year Old Support Area, Presenting Trade Opportunity

The EURCHF bounced off this support area multiple times during 2016 and 2017. The price is consolidating in the region. Watch the consolidation breakout direction.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURGBP Enters Important Support Area

The EURGBP has bounced off this level multiple times over the last 3.5 years. The price is consolidating in the support zone, watch for a consolidation breakout.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Forex Majors Game Plan for Week of Feb. 17, 2020

Video outlook of the trading opportunities I am watching in the forex majors this week, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD, and NZDUSD.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Use Renko Charts to Capture Big Forex Price Moves

Renko charts are effective for capturing large trending price moves by keeping the trader in the trade. Here are the pros and cons of using this chart type.

Cory Mitchell, CMT