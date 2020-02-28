Trading Days Like Today (and This Week) Can Make You a Fortune in Forex

Feb. 27 produced some massive price moves in a lot of currencies discussed in recent articles. It was a big money day. These types of days and weeks can make your whole year.

USDJPY got hit hard as the JPY accelerated to the upside (USD down) as panic set into the financial markets. USDJPY was discussed in USDJPY Near Key Area. It entered the important area, and then plunged right through it.

The EURUSD also soared to the upside, extending a rally that began a week ago. Still riding this one from a trade discussed in EURUSD Soars of Channel Support.

EURGBP also had a big rally today. This long was discussed 10 days ago in EURGBP Enters Important Support Area.

Also benefited for a CADJPY short as oil is under pressure which hurts Canada (oil exporter) and helps Japan (oil importer), and JPY is also a safehaven when shit hits the fan. I have overlaid oil on the left scale. As we can see, based on the correlation, CAD was high to begin with in February as oil was in a steep decline.

While the USD was weak against the JPY (mentioned above) it was strong against CAD as oil got hammered lower. The USDCAD surged above the top of the wedge, discussed in the Forex Game Plan for This Week. I had taken a short on this one initially and was stopped out on that before the rally.

It pays to have some tools that help you spot trades (see Regressions) and to stick with them (see Renko) when they are working for you. There are certain times, like times of panic, when it pays to be patient and hold for the bigger move in a calculated way. This is a time of amazing trading opportunity.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me in my free Facebook swing trading group.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.