How I'm Trading the Forex Majors This Week, March 2, 2020

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How I am trading the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, and NZDUSD this week in a volatile environment.

These are the forex majors that are at important support or resistance areas. When the price enters one of these important areas, I like to watch for consolidations and then breakouts of those consolidations to signal me into a trade. 

For most of these pairs, I will trade in the consolidation breakout direction. There is a lot of volatility right now, so there is potential for these pairs to move up or down. I am not biasing myself in one direction right now.

In volatile environments, profit targets can be used, but I also recommend that you implement a trailing stop loss. This will lock in profits as the price moves favorably, and will prevent you from getting caught in a reversal and giving up all the profit. 

Weeks like this, where there is lots of movement, can really grow your account if you use correct position sizing and let your profits run. For an idea on how to let your profits run, I recommend Renko charts...they aren't a perfect solution (nothing is) but they are a good visual way to keep you in a trade that is working.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me in my free Facebook swing trading group.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

