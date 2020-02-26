GBPCAD At Resistance with Trade Potential

The GBPCAD has been chopping around near descending trendline resistance since late 2019.

Near resistance, the price movement has been contracting. Such contractions can last for quite a while, but something eventually gives. Either the price declines out of this contraction pattern (a triangle) and heads back toward support at 1.60 (down to 1.56) or we break higher with a target of 1.78 and then 1.84.

Those targets are a fair distance away, so things could change as the price moves, but that is the overall framework the pair is moving in currently.

A short position is paid interest in the pair, as the GBP has a lower interest rate (0.75%) than Canada (1.75%). A long position pays the interest rate differential each night.

Ways to Trade GBPCAD

If the price moves higher, I prefer to trade in and out of the currency, using smaller targets or a trailing stop loss. The rollover can get costly, especially if your broker is taking a sizeable cut out of you as well (compare your rollover rate to other brokers).

With the short, I am content holding trades for a longer period of time, collecting a bit of interest. Overall though, I think most short-term traders benefit from riding momentum while it is there, and then getting out when the price moves the other direction. Can always get back in.

I like to watch for small consolidations within larger patterns, and then trade breakouts of those consolidations.

For example, the GBPCAD is near the top of a triangle pattern. A 4-hour chart shows the triangle more clearly. As the price consolidates near the top of the pattern, breakouts of the consolidations provide short trades to the downside.

Consolidations near the bottom of the pattern, that break to the upside, provide potential long opportunities.

We can also watch for consolidation breakouts that occur near the top or the bottom of the pattern, which then break outside the triangle. For example, if the price consolidates near the top and then and breaks to the upside. This way, no matter which way the price breaks out, we can take advantage.

I like this method because risk is kept small, with a stop loss on the opposite side of the consolidation (not the triangle!). Profit potential can be huge, even if only using the opposite side of the pattern/triangle. If the price breaks out of the triangle and heads toward the longer-term profit targets discussed above, the reward:risk can be massive.

As for an exit, before every trade, I determine how I will exit. I frequently use profit targets. Alternatively, a trailing stop loss, such as a moving average, renko charts, or a multiple of Average True Range (ATR).

By Cory Mitchell, CMT.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.