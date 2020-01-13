Forex Majors Video Outlook for Week of Jan. 13, 2020

Daily chart video outlook for the major forex pairs.

EURUSD Highlights

Bouncing off a rising trendline and heading back toward the top of the daily chart triangle.

GBPUSD Highlights

Dropped to the rising trendline. If it consolidates and heads higher, there's a potential long. A drop isn't of interest as the price will be in no man's land. A close below 1.2769 indicates the potential for a downtrend.

USDJPY Highlights

Has broken the range to the upside, indicating a longer-term move higher. A false breakout (drop back into the range) would signal a decline back toward the bottom of the range.

USDCHF Highlights

Consolidating at support. A break lower indicates a move to the next support level. A rally above the consolidation could push the price into descending trendline resistance which is the top of a triangle.

USDCAD Highlights

At the bottom of a descending wedge. Has broken a consolidation (near wedge support) to the upside, indicating a rally toward the top of the wedge. If the price reverses lower, a downside breakout is possible, indicating a steeper downtrend is underway.

AUDUSD Highlights

No man's land in the middle of a rising regression channel. Room to move toward the top or bottom of the channel.

NZDUSD Highlights

Watching for the current consolidation breakout direction. An upside breakout is preferred. A downside break likely has less room to move.

Also see, AUD/NZD Bouncing Off Major Support, 350 Pip Rally Coming?

and AUD/CAD Presents Another Opportunity To Short in Downtrend.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.