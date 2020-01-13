FX@TheStreet With Cory Mitchell
Forex Majors Video Outlook for Week of Jan. 13, 2020

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Daily chart video outlook for the major forex pairs.

EURUSD Highlights

Bouncing off a rising trendline and heading back toward the top of the daily chart triangle.

GBPUSD Highlights

Dropped to the rising trendline. If it consolidates and heads higher, there's a potential long. A drop isn't of interest as the price will be in no man's land. A close below 1.2769 indicates the potential for a downtrend.

USDJPY Highlights

Has broken the range to the upside, indicating a longer-term move higher. A false breakout (drop back into the range) would signal a decline back toward the bottom of the range. 

USDCHF Highlights

Consolidating at support. A break lower indicates a move to the next support level. A rally above the consolidation could push the price into descending trendline resistance which is the top of a triangle.

USDCAD Highlights

At the bottom of a descending wedge. Has broken a consolidation (near wedge support) to the upside, indicating a rally toward the top of the wedge. If the price reverses lower, a downside breakout is possible, indicating a steeper downtrend is underway.

AUDUSD Highlights

No man's land in the middle of a rising regression channel. Room to move toward the top or bottom of the channel. 

NZDUSD Highlights

Watching for the current consolidation breakout direction. An upside breakout is preferred. A downside break likely has less room to move. 

Also see, AUD/NZD Bouncing Off Major Support, 350 Pip Rally Coming?

and AUD/CAD Presents Another Opportunity To Short in Downtrend.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

Be Wary of Trading CFDs In Your Forex Account Unless You Understand Futures

Many forex brokers offer trading via Contract for Difference (CFD) in oil, gold, the S&P 500, etc.. These are based on futures contracts, a market very different than forex.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Watching EURAUD, Consolidation Breakout Provides Trade in Either Direction

EURAUD is in a descending channel and consolidating after a rally. An upside or downside breakout from the consolidation provides a short-term opportunity.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How to Spot Trends and Trend Reversals Using Price Action

Price action based trading relies solely on the price chart for making trading decisions. Price movement is the purest indicator traders have. Price determines profit and loss, nothing else.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Trends and Opportunities in the Forex Majors This Week (April 13, 2020)

Looking at the trends in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, NZDUSD, and AUDUSD, how to analyze price action, and areas to watch.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

NZDUSD Consolidating, Awaiting Breakout

The 4-hour chart shows the price consolidating just above a major swing high. With volatility likely to return, here are ways to trade it.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

CADJPY Still Providing Opportunities in Big Range

Something is eventually going to give, but in the meantime, the CADJPY continues to swing back and forth in 4% to 5.5% moves.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURCAD At Key Level and Consolidating, Awaiting Consolidation Breakout

EURCAD is consolidating at a key level. Awaiting a consolidation breakout to signal a trade. Oil may once again be a catalyst.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How I'm Trading The Forex Majors This Week, Using Price Action (April 6)

Discussing potential trades in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD using price action techniques for analyzing trend strength and weakness.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

How The News Hurts Your Trading - Here's How to Take Advantage

There is bad news everywhere right now, and because of COVID-19 everyone has an opinion about it and its effects. Step back, and trust price action. Listening to news can hurt your trading.

Cory Mitchell, CMT

EURNZD Getting Squeezed + A Better Way to Trade Triangle Patterns

The EURNZD, a formerly very volatile pair, is seeing its price action get compressed in a triangle pattern. Here are ways to trade it.

Cory Mitchell, CMT