Forex Majors Video Outlook for Week of Jan. 20 2020

Cory Mitchell, CMT

Forex daily chart video outlook.

EURUSD Highlights

Turned to the downside, currently below rising wedge support. 

GBPUSD Highlights

Consolidating near support. Upside break of the consolidation means the triangle continues while a drop below the consolidation signals a decline into the large old support range.

USDJPY Highlights

Holding above the prior range after an upside breakout. Price currently consolidating. Upside breakout of consolidation signals continuation of the uptrend, while a downside breakout indicates a re-test of the breakout area or a move back into the old range.

USDCHF Highlights

Currently in a support zone. Not at an ideal trading level right now. I would want to see a more definitive bounce off support, or another consolidation and break to the downside in order to indicate a move down to the next support level.

USDCAD Highlights

Consolidating for a number of sessions. Awaiting the consolidation breakout direction.

See Watch for USDCAD Consolidation Breakout Soon. 

AUDUSD Highlights

Had a sharp drop followed by a small pullback and then another drop in recent sessions. Bias is currently down with a target at the bottom of the rising channel.

NZDUSD Highlights

Currently consolidating. Awaiting the consolidation breakout direction. Longs are more interesting given the strong uptrend.

For additional trade ideas see USDTRY and EURTRY Oddball Trade Idea Video.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.

