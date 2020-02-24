Forex Majors Game Plan for Week of Feb. 24, 2020

EURUSD Highlights

The EURUSD consolidated near the bottom of a regression channel and then broke out of that consolidation to the upside. That doesn't mean a long-term bottom is in place, but there is a strong possibility of a continue bounce higher. Currently long.

GBPUSD Highlights

Continued choppy trading, although consolidation breakouts have provided short-term opportunities on lower timeframes. A breakout of the triangle-like formation could signal a bigger move is commencing. No trades currently.

The EURGBP is more interesting right now (currently long).

USDJPY Highlights

The price had been in an expanding range, it broke aggressively to the upside and is now selling off again. I will be watching for a consolidation to develop near the 110 to 109.50 region. I will then trade a breakout, in either direction, of that consolidation. The overall trend is up. No trades currently.

USDCHF Highlights

The USDCHF reached minor resistance last week and then sold off. I will be watching for a consolidation to develop and then trade a breakout of that, in either direction, since there is room to move up or down. No trades currently.

The EURCHF is more interesting to me right now.

USDCAD Highlights

Consolidated, then broke lower, and is consolidating again, all near long-term declining wedge resistance. The recent consolidation was broken to the upside, but then the price came right back. The overall bias is still down, but if we form a consolidation near 1.3250 or above, I would consider trading an upside (or downside) breakout of that. Currently short.

AUDUSD Highlights

The AUDUSD tumbled through support last week and the overall bias is down. Prefer waiting for a pullback and consolidation before getting involved again. As you might expect, I will wait for a breakout of the consolidation, if it forms. No trades currently.

NZDUSD Highlights

In a downtrend throughout 2020. Not interested in longs at this point. Waiting for a pullback to the upside and then a consolidation before considering another trade. No trades currently.

For managing risk, see Using Stop Losses and Where to Place Them.

By Cory Mitchell, CMT. Join me on Twitter @corymitc.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is personal investment advice, or advice to buy or sell anything. Trading is risky and can result in substantial losses, even more than deposited if using leverage.